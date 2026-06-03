Tell Me Why gold is a smart wealth preservation tool

Long regarded as a safe haven asset during periods of market volatility, inflation and geopolitical turbulence, gold is once again finding favour among investors seeking stability and long-term security. While the precious metal has traditionally been associated with large capital outlays and physical ownership, a new generation of fintech platforms is making gold investing more accessible than ever.

In the latest episode of Gulf News’ podcast series Tell Me Why, Dr Fahmi Iskander, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at OGold, explains how technology is democratising access to the precious metal and why he believes gold remains the ultimate wealth preservation tool.

“Gold is the only asset in human history that has survived every currency and every crisis,” said Dr Iskander. “It has survived empires and remains the one true store of value.”