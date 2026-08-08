Kindle Paperwhite review: The e-reader for summer travel

A summer holiday is often the moment when reading habits return
A summer holiday is often the moment when reading habits return. Long flights, quiet afternoons by the pool and evenings on a balcony make room for books that have been sitting on a wish list for months. The Kindle Paperwhite fits that routine particularly well. It strikes the right balance between portability, battery life and screen quality, making it the Kindle that suits most readers.
Best for: Frequent readers, travellers and commuters
Bottom line: A bright, waterproof e-reader with excellent battery life that is easy to recommend for holidays and everyday reading.
The latest Kindle Paperwhite builds on a familiar design rather than changing it dramatically. Amazon has increased the display to 7 inches while keeping the device slim enough to slip into a backpack or carry-on without taking much space. The glare-free E Ink display maintains a sharp 300ppi resolution, with adjustable brightness and warm lighting for comfortable reading during the day or late at night. The page turns are faster than before, helped by updated hardware and a new display layer.
This model comes with 32GB of storage, which is enough for thousands of e-books. USB-C charging replaces older connectors, making it easier to travel with one charging cable for several devices.
Another practical feature is its IPX8 water resistance. That rating is designed to protect against accidental immersion in fresh water, making the Paperwhite suitable for reading beside a swimming pool or at the beach without worrying about an unexpected splash. Amazon continues to include Bluetooth support for Audible playback when paired with wireless headphones, while purchased Kindle books remain backed up through Amazon's cloud library
The Paperwhite's biggest strength remains its display. Unlike an LCD or OLED tablet, the E Ink screen reflects ambient light rather than producing constant glare, making it significantly easier to read outdoors. Bright UAE sunshine that often leaves tablets struggling is much less of a problem here. Text remains crisp, and reflections are minimal even around midday.
Battery life is another reason it works well as a travel companion. Amazon quotes up to 12 weeks between charges under typical reading conditions, although actual runtime depends on brightness levels and wireless use. Even with regular holiday reading, many owners are unlikely to think about carrying a charger until they return home.
Performance also feels more responsive than previous generations. Reviews have noted noticeably quicker page turns and smoother navigation through menus, helping the device feel less sluggish when browsing large libraries or shopping for new books.
Storage is unlikely to become a limitation for most readers. Thousands of novels occupy only a fraction of the available capacity, so even long holidays rarely require deleting titles. Readers who mainly consume graphic novels or Audible downloads may eventually benefit from the Signature Edition's larger storage.
For UAE readers, the waterproof design and long battery life make practical sense. Beach trips, hotel pools and outdoor cafés become realistic reading spots without the concerns that usually accompany traditional paperbacks or more delicate tablets.
Large 7-inch glare-free display that remains comfortable in bright sunlight
Excellent battery life that can last through extended travel
IPX8 water resistance for reading by the pool or beach
32GB storage comfortably holds a substantial digital library
The Kindle Paperwhite suits readers who spend hours with novels, biographies or non-fiction and want a dedicated device that focuses entirely on reading. It also makes sense for frequent travellers who appreciate long battery life and a lightweight design that disappears into hand luggage.
The Kindle Paperwhite continues to occupy the sweet spot in Amazon's e-reader range. It offers meaningful improvements without becoming unnecessarily expensive or complicated. The larger screen, faster performance and long battery life make everyday reading more enjoyable, while waterproofing adds reassurance for holidays and outdoor use.
For most people, there is little reason to look beyond this model. The 32GB version provides more than enough space for years of reading, and the glare-free display remains one of the strongest reasons to choose an E Ink device over a conventional tablet. If summer travel is likely to include long flights, afternoons beside the pool or quiet evenings with a book, the Kindle Paperwhite is easy to recommend.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.