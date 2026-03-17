GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Podcasts /
Money Reimagined

Why an integrated infrastructure is essential for operating across regions

An institutional-grade infrastructure supports both retail and professional trading

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Why an integrated infrastructure is essential for operating across regions
Shutterstock

Financial markets are undergoing a structural shift. As trading becomes increasingly global, digital, and data-driven, the institutions supporting that activity are being forced to rethink how infrastructure is built and delivered. Rostro Group has positioned itself at the centre of that transition, focusing on the architecture that underpins modern market participation rather than simply the front-end experience.

Across its brands, Rostro operates at multiple layers of the financial ecosystem. While retail trading platforms have historically captured the most attention, the real complexity of financial markets sits behind the scenes – in liquidity provision, execution technology, and risk management frameworks. Rostro’s strategy reflects this reality, placing significant emphasis on institutional-grade infrastructure capable of supporting both retail participation and professional trading activity.

One of the clearest examples of this approach can be seen in Scope Prime, Rostro’s institutional liquidity and prime brokerage arm. Today’s financial markets are highly fragmented, with liquidity dispersed across multiple venues and jurisdictions. This is particularly evident in the digital assets realm, where institutional-grade infrastructure has historically lagged behind other markets. As professional participation in crypto markets continues to increase, so does the need for consolidated liquidity access, reliable execution, and robust risk management.

At the same time, the evolution of exchange-traded derivatives is reshaping how institutional participants manage exposure across global markets. Scope Prime’s Futures & Options offering provides direct access to major global exchanges, enabling clients to trade on-exchange products alongside their OTC activity.

Together with its equities and multi-asset capabilities on the MT5 platform, this demonstrates Scope Prime’s commitment to building a genuinely multi-asset trading environment, where institutional clients can access diverse markets through a single, robust infrastructure.

On the retail front, Rostro’s brand Scope Markets continues to play an important role in the group’s broader structure. Retail trading has evolved rapidly over the past decade, moving far beyond simple access to CFDs. Today’s traders demand more sophisticated tools, better pricing transparency, and a wider range of asset classes. Scope Markets reflects this shift.

Technology sits at the heart of this transformation with the greatest focus on interoperability between different components of the financial stack. In practice, this means building systems that allow liquidity providers, brokers, and institutional clients to interact seamlessly across platforms and asset classes. As markets become more interconnected, this type of integrated infrastructure is becoming essential for firms looking to operate across multiple regions and regulatory environments.

Ultimately, Rostro’s strategy reflects a broader trend in the financial industry: the growing importance of infrastructure over interface. While user-facing platforms remain important, the institutions that build the underlying rails of the market - the systems that manage liquidity, execution, and connectivity - are increasingly shaping how global trading operates.

By focusing on these foundational elements, Rostro Group is positioning itself not just as a participant in financial markets, but as a builder of the infrastructure that supports their evolution.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gold Souq in Deira.

Gold usually surges during war. Why not this time?

7m read
Liquid Death reveals urn with a speaker so the dead can listen to Spotify's 'Eternal Playlist'.

Death metal: Listen to music in afterlife with this urn

2m read
Gold has steadied above the $5,000 per ounce level after regaining more than half the losses recorded during the sharp sell-off at the start of the month.

Why Dubai gold prices are rising again this week

3m read
Kuwait City

Kuwait plans freelance visa for expatriate workers

1m read