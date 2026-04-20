CFI advances its operations in Egypt with Amr Abdelbaky appointed CEO of CFI Egypt

“Egypt is an important market for the Group, with solid fundamentals and growing investor participation,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “This appointment is about strengthening our presence on the ground and staying close to the market. Our focus is on delivering a clear and efficient experience for investors in Egypt.”

Amr Abdelbaky will lead the charge in refining the end-to-end client journey. Having grown within the Group, his appointment reflects CFI’s focus on developing talent from within. The focus is on strengthening local leadership and improving the client experience across key touchpoints.

Amr Abdelbaky said, “I am pleased to take on this role at an important time for CFI Egypt. The focus will be on building a strong and trusted presence in the local market. Our priority will be to deliver a straightforward and dependable experience, supported by the right technology, competitive conditions, and a team that understands the market.”

Beyond its core offering, CFI Egypt continues to invest in initiatives that connect the brand with the local community, including its partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF), where CFI serves as the Official Online Trading Partner, supporting the development of basketball in Egypt through national teams, tournaments, and fan engagement.

CFI Egypt operates under the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), aligning with the Group’s global commitment to strict governance and client protection. With over 25 years of experience, the Group continues to operate with a focus on governance, transparency, and a strong local presence in Egypt, supported by a clear and well-established operating framework.