Episode 4: How partners make money

Rostro Group’s John Murphy explains how Introducing Brokers generate scalable income
The latest episode of Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation positions the Introducing Broker (IB) model as a compelling hybrid of finance and entrepreneurship: a scalable, flexible career path where knowledge, trust, and network-building are the primary drivers of success.
John Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Rostro Group, explains that an IB acts as a bridge between clients and brokerage firms. Rather than executing trades themselves, IBs focus on educating, supporting, and retaining clients, earning commission based on trading activity. This creates a compounding income model, as more clients join and remain active, earnings grow over time.
While marketing and social media help IBs build visibility, long-term success depends on credibility and relationships. Many successful IBs start with strong market knowledge, often in areas like forex, crypto, or commodities, and use that expertise to build communities through educational content or online platforms. Over time, this evolves from a one-to-one service into a scalable one-to-many model, supported by social media reach and referral networks.
The discussion also highlights how IBs thrive in local markets. Rather than a one-size-fits-all global approach, successful brokers understand regional preferences, regulations, and cultural nuances, says Murphy. For example, in the Middle East, factors such as Sharia compliance and local asset demand shape how IBs operate. This local expertise gives them an edge over large global brands when it comes to building trust and relevance.
From a business perspective, the IB model is attractive due to its low barrier to entry. There is minimal upfront capital required, and individuals can start with knowledge and a network rather than formal corporate experience.
However, Murphy cautions against the quick money mindset often associated with trading. Sustainable success as an IB comes from long-term thinking, building relationships, maintaining client trust, and continuously adapting to market trends.