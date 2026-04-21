GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Podcasts /
Money Reimagined
PODCAST

Episode 4: How partners make money

Rostro Group’s John Murphy explains how Introducing Brokers generate scalable income

Last updated:
By Sony Thomas
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

The latest episode of Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation positions the Introducing Broker (IB) model as a compelling hybrid of finance and entrepreneurship: a scalable, flexible career path where knowledge, trust, and network-building are the primary drivers of success.

John Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Rostro Group, explains that an IB acts as a bridge between clients and brokerage firms. Rather than executing trades themselves, IBs focus on educating, supporting, and retaining clients, earning commission based on trading activity. This creates a compounding income model, as more clients join and remain active, earnings grow over time.

While marketing and social media help IBs build visibility, long-term success depends on credibility and relationships. Many successful IBs start with strong market knowledge, often in areas like forex, crypto, or commodities, and use that expertise to build communities through educational content or online platforms. Over time, this evolves from a one-to-one service into a scalable one-to-many model, supported by social media reach and referral networks.

The discussion also highlights how IBs thrive in local markets. Rather than a one-size-fits-all global approach, successful brokers understand regional preferences, regulations, and cultural nuances, says Murphy. For example, in the Middle East, factors such as Sharia compliance and local asset demand shape how IBs operate. This local expertise gives them an edge over large global brands when it comes to building trust and relevance.

From a business perspective, the IB model is attractive due to its low barrier to entry. There is minimal upfront capital required, and individuals can start with knowledge and a network rather than formal corporate experience.

However, Murphy cautions against the quick money mindset often associated with trading. Sustainable success as an IB comes from long-term thinking, building relationships, maintaining client trust, and continuously adapting to market trends.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Toyota BZ4X: The bZ4X electric SUV is the first model of Toyota's recently-announced “bZ” series, which stands for “beyond zero,” or cars that exceed being “just zero-emission.” The bZ4X, set to go on sale globally by mid-2022, features a distinctive yolk that eliminates the need to change grip when steering and a system that charges the car's battery using solar power when it's stationary.

Toyota's bZ4X jumps to No. 3 spot in US EV sales

3m read
UAE launches microgrid project across federal buildings

UAE launches microgrid project across federal buildings

4m read
Clockwise from top left: Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Mania Merrikhi, Redha Al Mansouri, Mohd Kenanah, Bushra Khan, Amit Nayak¸ Hoda Barakat and Ajay Bhojwani

This is how Dubai’s economic model shows strength

4m read
El Gouna Red Sea

El Gouna: A model of sustainable coastal living

2m read