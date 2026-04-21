Episode 4: How partners make money

The latest episode of Money Reimagined: Investing for the Next Generation positions the Introducing Broker (IB) model as a compelling hybrid of finance and entrepreneurship: a scalable, flexible career path where knowledge, trust, and network-building are the primary drivers of success.

John Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Rostro Group, explains that an IB acts as a bridge between clients and brokerage firms. Rather than executing trades themselves, IBs focus on educating, supporting, and retaining clients, earning commission based on trading activity. This creates a compounding income model, as more clients join and remain active, earnings grow over time.

While marketing and social media help IBs build visibility, long-term success depends on credibility and relationships. Many successful IBs start with strong market knowledge, often in areas like forex, crypto, or commodities, and use that expertise to build communities through educational content or online platforms. Over time, this evolves from a one-to-one service into a scalable one-to-many model, supported by social media reach and referral networks.