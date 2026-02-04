How TENX Properties is shaping Dubai real estate

In this insightful episode of GNTALKS, we sat down with Sukesh Govindan, CEO of TENX Group of Companies, to unpack his inspiring entrepreneurial journey and decode the realities of the UAE real estate market. From a young visionary to leading a fast-growing global property group, Sukesh shared the mindset, discipline, and strategic thinking that shaped TENX’s remarkable rise across multiple countries.

Beyond the CEO title, Sukesh spoke candidly about resilience, long-term vision, and the importance of building trust-driven businesses. His perspective on the Dubai real estate market was both practical and refreshing—highlighting sustained demand, regulatory maturity, and investor confidence as key drivers. He explained how 10X Properties stands out through transparency, compliance, and a client-first advisory model rather than quick sales.

One of the most valuable parts of the conversation focused on when to buy property in Dubai. Sukesh emphasized that timing the market matters less than choosing the right asset, location, and partner. For first-time buyers, his golden advice was clear: work with credible, RERA-registered agencies and beware of misleading social media ads and scams.

We also explored developer vs agency purchases, first-time buyer mistakes, and simplified complex topics like freehold vs leasehold ownership and their connection to the UAE Golden Visa. Sukesh clarified the AED 2 million Golden Visa threshold, addressed fractional ownership, and explained why waiting for a “perfect time” can often mean missing real opportunities.

From ROI, off-plan vs secondary markets, to future opportunities in plots, joint ventures, and global investments, Sukesh reinforced how compliance, AML regulations, and transparency are shaping a stronger, safer market—one where TENX continues to lead by example.

A must-watch episode for anyone serious about property investment in the UAE.