GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
PODCAST

GNTALKS welcomes Anderson Education to discuss the UK boarding school journey

Sara Sparling from Anderson Education shares UK boarding school insights at GNTALKS

Last updated:
Alena Khalifeh
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

GNTALKS recently hosted an insightful session with Sara Sparling, Director at Anderson Education, to explore the growing interest among families in the UAE and wider region in UK boarding schools. As an independent education provider, Anderson Education offers free, impartial help and guidance to families considering UK boarding, making Sara’s expertise especially valuable for parents navigating the decision-making process.

Early in the conversation, Sara addressed one of the core questions families often ask: Why consider a UK boarding school? She explained that UK boarding schools offer a rich and well‑rounded education supported by specialist teachers, exceptional facilities, and a strong emphasis on pastoral care. Students benefit from a nurturing yet structured environment designed to build independence, confidence, and academic strength.

The discussion also explored the differences between a UK boarding education and local day schools, offering clarity on what life at boarding school truly looks like. From daily routines and supervised study sessions to evening activities and weekend programmes, Sara painted a realistic and reassuring picture of how students are supported and engaged throughout their time on campus. For children with strong sporting or creative talents, she highlighted the extensive opportunities available, often supported by professional‑level coaching and dedicated pathways to help them excel.

A timely topic addressed was the rise of UK‑branded schools in the UAE and whether families should still consider boarding in the UK. Sara also answered practical questions parents frequently ask, including how often children can come home, how parents can stay informed about academic progress, whether league tables should influence school choice, how long the admissions timeline typically takes, and whether boarding is suitable for every child.

Sara emphasised the value of meeting schools face‑to‑face at the UK Boarding School Exhibition, explaining that it allows families to compare options, ask personalised questions, and gain clarity on the right educational pathway. Families will have the opportunity to meet leading UK boarding schools at the upcoming exhibition taking place on February 14 at Grosvenor House Hotel in Dubai from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, making it an ideal chance to begin or refine their school search with expert guidance.

Alena Khalifeh
Related Topics:
podcast-post

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for an evidence hearing, Dec. 18, 2025, in New York.

Man posing as FBI agent tries to free Luigi Mangione

3m read
Zubair Ahmad, Managing Director, Springdales School Dubai with Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Springdales School Dubai: Shaping tomorrow’s learners

2m read
Syed Mohammad Moinuddin, father of Syed Mohammad Habiburahman (Gulf and UAE Topper) receiving the awards on his behalf from the Managing Director D. C. Kothari and Principal and Director, Rashmi Nandkeolyar.

DPS Dubai celebrates stellar CBSE results

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes only

How will Dubai's school bus pooling project work?

2m read