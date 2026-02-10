GNTALKS welcomes Anderson Education to discuss the UK boarding school journey

Early in the conversation, Sara addressed one of the core questions families often ask: Why consider a UK boarding school? She explained that UK boarding schools offer a rich and well‑rounded education supported by specialist teachers, exceptional facilities, and a strong emphasis on pastoral care. Students benefit from a nurturing yet structured environment designed to build independence, confidence, and academic strength.

The discussion also explored the differences between a UK boarding education and local day schools, offering clarity on what life at boarding school truly looks like. From daily routines and supervised study sessions to evening activities and weekend programmes, Sara painted a realistic and reassuring picture of how students are supported and engaged throughout their time on campus. For children with strong sporting or creative talents, she highlighted the extensive opportunities available, often supported by professional‑level coaching and dedicated pathways to help them excel.

A timely topic addressed was the rise of UK‑branded schools in the UAE and whether families should still consider boarding in the UK. Sara also answered practical questions parents frequently ask, including how often children can come home, how parents can stay informed about academic progress, whether league tables should influence school choice, how long the admissions timeline typically takes, and whether boarding is suitable for every child.

Sara emphasised the value of meeting schools face‑to‑face at the UK Boarding School Exhibition, explaining that it allows families to compare options, ask personalised questions, and gain clarity on the right educational pathway. Families will have the opportunity to meet leading UK boarding schools at the upcoming exhibition taking place on February 14 at Grosvenor House Hotel in Dubai from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, making it an ideal chance to begin or refine their school search with expert guidance.