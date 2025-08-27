How to get into Harvard, Yale and Stanford: Insider tips from an admissions expert

Heather Wallick, the former Assistant Director of Admission at Harvard University and founder of Wallick Consulting, has established herself as a prominent figure in educational consulting. Her consultancy aims to guide students worldwide in navigating the complex college admissions landscape, especially those aspiring for prestigious institutions like Harvard, Oxford, Yale, and Stanford.

At the heart of Wallick's approach is her coaching philosophy, which emphasizes personalized guidance and cultural understanding. "Every student is unique, and their backgrounds shape their educational journeys," she explains. This philosophy ensures that her clients receive tailored advice that embraces their individual narratives while respecting their cultural contexts.

Wallick’s commitment to empowering students in the UAE aligns closely with the region’s vision for education, which aims to foster innovation and global competitiveness. By providing essential support, she strives to help students realize their academic goals within a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Her journey to founding Wallick Global Consulting in India and later expanding to the UAE was driven by a passion for education and a desire to make a difference. With a background in law and international relations, Wallick leverages her education to inform her consulting practices, bringing a nuanced perspective to the admissions process.

During her tenure at Harvard Law School, she implemented significant changes to streamline admissions, an experience that now informs her current methodologies. Her deep understanding of the common challenges students face—such as personal statement writing and interview preparation—enables her to guide them effectively through these obstacles.

As a dynamic speaker and lecturer, Wallick excels at engaging both students and parents, creating a supportive environment that fosters open communication and collaboration. Looking ahead, her goals for Wallick Global Consulting involve further adapting to the changing educational landscape, ensuring that her services continue to empower students as they pursue their academic aspirations globally.

