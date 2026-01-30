Founder of DONAMIX discusses his Business Journey

In the latest episode of GNTALKS, host Alena Khalifeh welcomed Ahmad Naseredine to discuss his journey as the founder of Donamix, a social and lifestyle platform. Ahmad shared that the inspiration behind Donamix came from recognizing a gap in the market for authentic community engagement. He emphasized that while many social media apps often focus on superficial metrics like follower counts, Donamix aims to foster meaningful interactions among users.

Ahmad outlined key features of Donamix that differentiate it from other applications, including live streaming, social gaming, and digital gifting, all designed to enhance user connections. He spoke about the significance of community engagement within the platform, contrasting it with traditional metrics, and highlighted how these features contribute to creating a vibrant user experience.

As a solo founder, Ahmad discussed the challenges he faced while building Donamix without external funding, stressing the importance of resilience and creativity in overcoming obstacles. He also mentioned his experience with Estonia's e-Residency program, which influenced his approach to scaling a global startup.

Ahmad shared insights on the unique opportunities and challenges of operating a tech startup from the UAE, including navigating regional regulations and leveraging local talent. He offered his perspective on the evolution of digital communities and the future of social platforms, emphasizing the role of technology and innovation in enhancing human relationships.

Concluding the conversation, Ahmad provided advice for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to build scalable digital businesses. He shared success stories that reflect the impact of Donamix’s community-driven model and discussed future plans for the platform, highlighting its commitment to meeting the changing needs of users worldwide. Tune in to the full episode on GNTALKS!