MARCHING AHEAD: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a military parade. When he was nominated as Crown Prince in February 1969, Shaikh Khalifa was also appointed head of Abu Dhabi Defence, which became the heart of the UAE armed forces after the formation of the country in 1971 when it included 2,500 regular military personnel.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a strategy session with senior officers of the armed forces.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
REACHING OUT: The UAE Armed Forces adopted a humanitarian approach and reached out to Afghans while fighting in Afghanistan as part of the Nato-ISAF action against Al Qaida.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
TARGETING EXCELLENCE: Sheikh Khalifa looks at a display of automatic small arms at the South African stall on the opening day of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference held in Abu Dhabi in March 1997.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
PROVIDING DIRECTION: Sheikh Khalifa with UAE troops. In an effort to streamline the working of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Khalifa as Deputy Supreme Commander focused on reorganising commands in military zones in cooperation with the Chief of Staff and zone commanders.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
PEACEKEEPING OPERATIONS: The UAE Armed Forces have participated in peacekeeping operations around the world from the liberation of Kuwait in 1991 as part of Operation Desert Storm.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
The UAE Armed Forces have participated in peacekeeping operations in Kosovo.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
The UAE Armed Forces setting up camps and hospitals for people displaced by the floods in Pakistan in 2012.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
UAE fighter jets at a base in Iraq where they were actively involved in providing air support in fighting Daesh in 2014-15.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives