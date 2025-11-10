Giggles & Hugs: A morning of connection and joy for UAE mums

Through playtime, conversations, and learning, the event aims to nurture a community of empathy and encouragement — one that values authenticity over perfection. “Every mother has her own story,” said Tina Bhaktha, Director, Events & Special Features at Gulf News, the organisers of the event. “With Giggles & Hugs, we’re creating a warm and welcoming space for those stories to be shared — a space filled with laughter, understanding, and, of course, plenty of hugs.”