Giggles & Hugs: A morning of connection and joy for UAE mums

Taking place on November 25, Giggles & Hugs will bring together mums and babies
Motherhood is a journey filled with laughter, love, and learning — but also moments of uncertainty that every parent can relate to. Recognising the need for connection and shared experience, Gulf News is bringing together mums from across the UAE for Giggles & Hugs, a heartwarming morning that celebrates the beauty and chaos of early parenthood.
Taking place on November 25, Giggles & Hugs invites mothers and their little ones to come together for a few precious hours of joy, community, and support. The event will feature a variety of interactive activities, expert-led discussions, and creative bonding sessions, all designed to foster genuine connections and remind mums that they’re not alone in their parenting journey.
At its heart, Giggles & Hugs is about celebrating motherhood as it truly is — imperfect, emotional, and endlessly rewarding. It’s a space where mothers can share stories, exchange ideas, and find comfort in the company of others who understand the highs and lows of raising young children.
Through playtime, conversations, and learning, the event aims to nurture a community of empathy and encouragement — one that values authenticity over perfection. “Every mother has her own story,” said Tina Bhaktha, Director, Events & Special Features at Gulf News, the organisers of the event. “With Giggles & Hugs, we’re creating a warm and welcoming space for those stories to be shared — a space filled with laughter, understanding, and, of course, plenty of hugs.”
The event will take place at Bounty Beets, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, a venue known for its relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. The setting provides the perfect backdrop for mums to connect over coffee while their little ones enjoy safe and engaging playtime activities.
