Philippines: 4 legislative reforms to watch out for

This bill was filed by Sen. Bam Aquino which tightens nominee rules, disqualifying relatives of officials or government contractors to ensure genuine marginalised representation. Example: now-fugitive ex-Congressman Zaly Co, of AKO Bicol Party-List, was the co-founder of Sunwest, a congressman-contractor seen behind numerous ghost projects. There more than 50 “congtractors”, i.e. government contractors who are also members of Congress. At least 8 of them are facing court cases.