Women are now present in executive, legislative and judicial bodies, and have assumed leading positions, as ministers, members of parliament, diplomats and judges in the UAE

The UAE has strengthened its regional and international leadership in women’s empowerment, and is harnessing their potential, as well as drafting frameworks and mechanisms to ensure gender balance.

The UAE’s efforts have made women’s empowerment a reality and have transformed the country into a leading model in the Arab region.

The hosting of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is an international recognition for the UAE’s achievements in promoting the role of women in nation-building.

The progress achieved by women in the UAE is part of the vision of its leadership, which believes that empowering people is empowering the nation. This journey continues, and everyone is responsible for raising talented future generations and educating them to pay back the nation - Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi

The event, which features a range of prominent speakers, and delegations from 87 countries, will learn about the UAE’s experiences in empowering women, who have to overcome all obstacles to succeed in all fields, including politics, business, administration, culture and society.

Women's achievements

The achievements of UAE’s women are the outcome of cumulative efforts, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

While founding the country, Sheikh Zayed was aware of the key role of women, so he ordered the establishment of the General Women’s Union, GWU, in 1975, which led to many accomplishments for women that are not limited to economic and educational areas, but also include the political arena.

Women are now present in executive, legislative and judicial bodies, and have assumed leading positions, as ministers, members of parliament, diplomats and judges. Their participation in economic activities and the labour market have also surged, as there are over 22,000 businesswomen in the country.

The road to these achievements has not been easy or smooth, but the UAE’s leadership has been determined to and reinforce women’s role in building the country.

Empowering women

Over the past decades, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, GWU chairwoman, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has worked to empower women, and due to her efforts, thousands of Emirati women have assumed principal roles in the community.

The country’s leadership has always believed that women’s empowerment will help ensure family stability and promote innovation and social responsibility.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump, attend the Global Women's forum in Dubai

Empowering women has become part of Emirati culture and a distinguished experience, which was praised by Ivanka Trump, adviser to US President Donald Trump, during her participation in the forum, where she said, “The UAE plays a key regional role in supporting women, and we hope that other countries will carry out the necessary legislative reforms and amend laws that hinder women from participating fully in politics, society and business.”

