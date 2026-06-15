Why meaningful storytelling matters more than ever for families today

As content choices multiply, challenge is creating stories that reflect lives and cultures
As a mother and a storyteller by profession, there is a question I often ask of myself and of others in my industry: where is the content my children can watch, and see themselves in? What version of themselves is being handed back to them through what they watch? Not simply shows that reflect their Arabic heritage, that depict a familiar skyline, but authentic content in which they can recognise something of their lives, their families and their culture on screen. This must be a question that resonates in households across the globe, as we all seek connection, validation, a sense of being seen. In this, the UAE’s Year of Family, I consider it more of a responsibility than ever to create purposeful, culturally grounded content with shared experiences and values at the forefront.
Our nation’s rapid growth as a creative hub of production has meant that content is abundant. Add to this the endless stream of content from across the globe, and we are simply spoilt for choice; one could argue, indeed, that we see something of oversaturation in our industry. There is, however, a difference between content that simply fills time and content that actively creates dialogue, whether within families, between friends or across borders. A difference between content that simply entertains and content that connects generations. Essentially, we are missing intentional, responsible storytelling. Storytelling that resonates, that connects, that inspires.
Far from the viewing experiences of my childhood, where everyone from the youngest member of the family to the most senior would crowd around the television together to enjoy a local drama, today’s viewers are more fragmented. Little ones consume content on tablets, while teens and adults scroll through their phones, each with their own favourite. But the real question is: does that content truly speak to them? Does it reflect their lives in a way that feels personal and familiar? Increasingly, there is a growing need for more stories that are locally grounded, culturally authentic and able to bring families back into a shared moment of connection.
Extending our concept further, ‘family’ extends to viewers across the globe. Related or not, we are connected in some way, whether through culture or through shared experiences. With this in mind, anyone in content creation shoulders a responsibility to create true, authentic content based on their own unique experiences. Someone, somewhere, will watch this content and feel seen, feel heard, feel understood. Will feel connected.
Considering this responsibility in the context of my own role is easy, although the experience in which I ground this responsibility was anything but. I spent days at the side of two incubators after my twins were born prematurely, hovering in a desperate state between hope and heartbreak, and when I emerged, I knew I wanted my experience to benefit others.
Through my work, I wanted people who had lived my experience to feel seen. To have their experience acknowledged and validated through authentic content that resonates. And for the medical teams, to have their efforts and their compassion made visible. The result is NICU, a show currently in development, which proves that a story rooted in Abu Dhabi can connect with audiences in Tokyo, London, Sydney, or Los Angeles. Because love for a child sounds the same everywhere, and adults being transformed by love, hope and helplessness is a universal story; one that just happened to be mine to tell. And my role as a content executive gave me that platform.
Before I became a mother, I wanted to tell good stories. Now I have children, I want to tell necessary stories. I want to create characters and stories for our new generations; ones that reflect our culture, our language, our values, and keep them alive. Because what children watch shapes what they feel is normal, what they believe is possible, what feels like it belongs to them. Going further, I want to tell stories that connect, that resonate, that embrace.
This is not a small responsibility but, in the Year of Family, it feels more urgent than ever. The UAE’s creative industry continues to grow at pace. We have the infrastructure, the ambition and the talent. What we must all endeavour to protect, as the industry scales, is the intention behind the creation. The content itself is often easy to make, but the intentional storytelling is harder. The difference is not budget or production value; it is whether the person making the content is asking the right questions to start. Not simply ‘What will perform?’ but ‘What does this conversation need?’.
As the UAE continues to invest in its creative industry, so our responsibility to create authentic, culturally grounded content grows. Each of us in the world of content creation has our own unique experiences, but these experiences will be shared with others, both in the UAE and across the seas. I think it’s fair to say that in a world of content oversaturation, we are all looking for ways to connect more meaningfully. And in a world where content is constant, the real opportunity is not in creating more, but in creating better.