Why meaningful storytelling matters more than ever for families today

As a mother and a storyteller by profession, there is a question I often ask of myself and of others in my industry: where is the content my children can watch, and see themselves in? What version of themselves is being handed back to them through what they watch? Not simply shows that reflect their Arabic heritage, that depict a familiar skyline, but authentic content in which they can recognise something of their lives, their families and their culture on screen. This must be a question that resonates in households across the globe, as we all seek connection, validation, a sense of being seen. In this, the UAE’s Year of Family, I consider it more of a responsibility than ever to create purposeful, culturally grounded content with shared experiences and values at the forefront.