US–Iran conflict enters new phase of political attrition

The US-Iran conflict’s transition to the political attrition phase is also reflected in the evolution of US strategy. During the initial stages of the conflict, Washington’s primary focus was on direct military deterrence. More recently, however, the Trump administration appears to be taking a more comprehensive approach by integrating military power with economic sanctions to further isolate the Iranian regime financially, while keeping open the option of negotiations on a new settlement. This approach reflects the US pursuit of intensified pressure on Tehran without enduring the costs of a full-scale war. On the other hand, Iran is seeking to demonstrate its ability to endure such political, economic and military pressure and negotiate any new settlement from a relatively strong position.