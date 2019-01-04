The magnitude of diversity in the country, which has welcomed people from around 200 nations living side by side in harmony, is considered not only a source of pride for the UAE but its pillar of strength also. With culture at the core, diversity enriches all aspects of civilisation. Strong nations benefit more from diversity as they have no fear of diluting their own identity. On the contrary, any visitor or expat in the UAE can easily recognise how Emirati national identity is enhanced by the diversity of its population. For that matter, tolerance is not confined to accepting others who follow a different religion from yours. It covers all aspects of human activity: Tolerance in business by adopting fair competition, tolerance in politics by respecting diversity of views ... The list is endless.