On June 15, 2023, a landmark resolution was adopted by the United Nations Security Council, jointly authored by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

This historic resolution focuses on tolerance and its vital role in international peace and security. It marks a significant milestone as it acknowledges, for the first time, the contribution of hate speech and extremism to the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflicts.

The resolution emphasises the importance of publicly condemning violence, hate speech, and extremism. It calls upon all relevant stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, media outlets, and social media platforms, to address and counteract hate speech and extremism that fuel armed conflicts.

A few decades ago, the United Nations proclaimed 1995 as the ‘Year of Tolerance.’ This was to emphasise the crucial role of tolerance in promoting global peace. At that time, ethnic conflicts, discrimination against minorities, and xenophobia towards refugees and asylum seekers were rising.

Embracing Diversity

The UNESCO statement emphasised that intolerance manifested through racism and religious fanaticism led to various forms of discrimination and the intimidation of individuals with differing views.

The statement also drew attention to the alarming increase in violence and intimidation targeting authors, journalists, and freedom of expression and the emergence of political movements blaming specific groups for societal problems like crime and unemployment.

The UNESCO statement recognised intolerance as one of the greatest challenges as humanity approached the 21st century, stressing that when intolerance becomes organised or institutionalised, it undermines democratic principles and jeopardises global peace.

The proclamation by the United Nations remains highly pertinent, as tolerance continues to be a pressing need of our world today. Differences of opinion are an inherent reality of life, present across all levels of society, from families and communities to nations. The question arises: How can we forge unity and harmony amid these differences?

In the past, it was often argued that unity necessitates the eradication of differences. However, time and again this viewpoint has been proven to be both impractical and unattainable. Just as removing all the thorns accompanying roses is impossible, it is equally impossible to eliminate all individual differences. Even if a thorn is removed, another will grow in its place.

Similarly, in our complex world unity can only be achieved by embracing and tolerating diversity. A peaceful society can be established by fostering a spirit of tolerance towards differences. Unity does not mean erasing differences but learning to unite despite them. The total eradication of differences is an unattainable goal. The key to peace, therefore, lies in embracing tolerance amid a multitude of opinions and differences.

Diversity of opinions is not evil; on the contrary, it enriches society in numerous ways. In becoming a melting pot of cultures and with its profound diversity, UAE has become an embodiment of what it is like to have a truly thriving diversity. It showcases how the beauty of a garden is enhanced by the myriad variety of flowers coexisting.

Embracing diversity is an opportunity for character-building. Exhibiting good character by respecting those with similar views is commendable. However, demonstrating excellent character involves treating those with divergent views or those who criticise us with equal respect and dignity. Intellectual development thrives when diverse thoughts interact. It is through the clash and exchange of differing perspectives that intellectual growth occurs.

Respecting differing opinions

Adopting a policy of tolerance in the face of controversy and opposition is not a negative approach; rather, it is a positive course of action. The divergence of views plays a vital role in shaping the human psyche and fostering personal growth. When a society embraces this, character development flourishes.

Practising tolerance prevents us from wasting time and energy on insignificant matters. When one remains emotionally unaffected by others’ unpleasant behaviour, their mental equilibrium remains undisturbed. With a composed mind, they can fully focus on their work without wasting time. Tolerance and forbearance enhance efficacy, while intolerance diminishes it.

Tolerance is not a compelled act but rather a positive principle of life, exemplifying the noble side of human character. The presence of tolerant individuals in society mirrors a garden blooming with diverse and vibrant flowers.

By embracing tolerance, celebrating diversity, and respecting differing opinions, we pave the way for unity and peace in our world. Let us remember that the path to harmony does not lie in eradicating differences but in learning to coexist and appreciate the value they bring. In this collective endeavour, we sow the seeds of a brighter future where tolerance reigns, conflicts dissolve, and peace prevails.

We are entering into the fourth industrial revolution which will radically alter how we think, work, and where educated and open-minded societies will flourish. The more tolerant the society, the more successful the economy.

The UAE has become a vanguard in showing the world how success and diversity go hand in hand, and why it has become a magnet for decades for people from the East and the West, who call this place their home.