The next payments revolution is already underway

UAE is positioning itself at the centre of a world where banking and blockchain converge
The UAE’s rise as a global stablecoin and digital asset hub is part of a broader national strategy focused on technology-led economic transformation. Since launching its National AI Strategy in 2017 and accelerating investment into digital infrastructure, the country has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of financial innovation. That approach is now visible in the rapid evolution of the UAE’s payments ecosystem and alignment of regulatory frameworks which enable a bright future for domestic transactions and cross-border money movement.
Right now, the UAE is showing the same agility in stablecoins that helped establish its leadership in aviation, logistics, and global trade. Stablecoins are increasingly transforming remittance, treasury management, settlements, and cross-border payments. Positively, the UAE has moved faster than many larger markets in creating an environment where that innovation can scale responsibly.
For the past half-decade, stablecoins were framed as an alternative financial system running alongside traditional banking rails. That framing is now obsolete. Stablecoins are a new layer of financial infrastructure that the existing system is starting to absorb. In fact, stablecoin payments alone accounted for more than $350 billion last year, with that figure set to climb far higher as infrastructure expands.
The rails the world has relied on, including SWIFT, RTP, FedNow, and global card networks, were all built for the banking system. Accounts are bank accounts, settlement happens through banks, and compliance, reporting, and reconciliation are designed around that model.
Stablecoin infrastructure emerged from a different environment, with on-chain settlement (blockchain), wallet-based accounts and value moving 24/7 across global rails. Companies that needed to operate across both worlds simply ran two stacks. That worked while stablecoins were a nascent rail. Today, the needs of every corporation and SME have evolved.
Now, UAE companies are using stablecoins to move working capital, fund payouts, and settle with counterparties on the other side of the world without waiting for correspondent banking cycles.
Once stablecoins start interacting with traditional rails at scale, the cost of running parallel systems becomes obvious. Reconciliation gets harder, because bank settlement files, blockchain transactions, and internal ledgers all need to be matched across disconnected systems, and finance teams lose a clean source of truth. Compliance becomes fragmented, with KYB, sanctions screening, and transaction monitoring stitched together across banking partners, wallet providers, and analytics vendors. These payment infrastructure problems are the legacy of a stack designed for a single-rail world that is now multi-rail.
Businesses in the UAE use different payment rails for different purposes. For example: SWIFT for international bank transfers, instant payment systems like UAEFTS for local transfers, card networks for consumer payments, and stablecoins for fast, 24/7 global movement of money. So, a trader, fintech or financial institution operating in or out of the UAE needs to move money across traditional banking networks and blockchain-based payment rails under one operating model and compliance regime.
Over the next decade, the biggest story for financial and payments infrastructure will be ensuring that transactions can move through banking or blockchain rails seamlessly through the same systems.
Most global markets are still treating stablecoin regulation and payments regulation as two separate conversations. That is starting to change. The markets that integrate earliest will set the standard for everyone else, like they are doing here in the UAE.
The UAE is not just another market on this map. It is the most important hub for cross-border money movement across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Trade flows in and out of the country touch every major corridor on the planet, capital flows follow the same pattern, and remittance flows out of the GCC into South Asia, East Africa, the Levant, and Southeast Asia represent some of the largest cross-border consumer payment volumes in the world.
Cross-border payments alone are roughly a $200 trillion annual market. Even a fraction of those flows shifting onto orchestrated multi-rail infrastructure represents the largest re-platforming of money movement since the introduction of card networks. The markets that get there first will be the ones with three things lined up: clear regulation, real demand, and financial infrastructure built for both rails.
The UAE has readily established the regulations, the demand is already here.
Mo Ali Yusuf is CEO of Fuze Finance