Why stablecoins alone are not enough for cross-border payments

Its role is not only to move money, but to ensure it reaches the last mile, efficiently, securely, and at scale.

Cross-border flows are no longer a niche capability. They are now core infrastructure for banks and digital platforms. Remittances alone are expected to approach $700 billion globally, often exceeding foreign direct investment in emerging markets.

These flows are deeply human. They fund daily life: food, rent, education and stabilise household economies. In times of uncertainty, they become even more critical. At TerraPay, we see that while geopolitical tensions may temporarily slow certain corridors, they do not stop the need. If anything, crises reinforce the importance of remittances, as families rely more heavily on cross-border support.

At the same time, the UAE continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term vision. Its commitment to building a modern, globally connected financial ecosystem remains intact and will not be derailed. While regional tensions are expected to ease, the broader trajectory is clear: the UAE will continue to execute on its road map, strengthening its role as a global hub for finance, innovation, and connectivity.

The profile of senders is also evolving. Migration remains central, but it is now complemented by freelancers, remote workers, and digital entrepreneurs earning across borders. Cross-border income is no longer seasonal, it is continuous, reflecting a labour market that has gone global.

This shift puts pressure on infrastructure. It is no longer enough to move money between institutions; the challenge is delivering it instantly into a usable balance at the last mile.

The UAE–India corridor illustrates this transformation. With tens of billions of dollars flowing annually, it reflects how migration and infrastructure combine to shape the speed and reliability of cross-border payments.

Cost, however, remains a challenge. Global remittance costs still exceed 6 per cent, well above international targets. While progress has been made, additional regulatory burdens or taxes risk reversing gains by pushing flows toward informal channels, where transparency and consumer protection are weaker.

The balance is delicate. Compliance is essential, but accessibility must be preserved. Keeping flows within regulated, digital systems is critical to sustaining financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, user behaviour has shifted decisively. What once required physical locations now happens in seconds on mobile devices. Transfers are initiated through neobanks, payroll platforms, and wallets, with users expecting immediacy and transparency.

This is where stablecoins are reshaping the underlying infrastructure. By enabling near-instant settlement and reducing the need for prefunding across jurisdictions, they improve liquidity and working capital efficiency. For institutions, this represents a meaningful departure from traditional correspondent banking constraints.

Yet stablecoins alone are not enough. Moving value between institutions is only part of the equation. The real challenge lies in distribution, ensuring funds can reach regulated bank accounts and wallets globally.

Here, scale becomes decisive. TerraPay’s network, spanning billions of wallets and bank accounts across more than 156 countries, provides the distribution layer that converts settlement into real-world utility. Without that reach, even the most efficient settlement system remains incomplete.

The future of cross-border payments will not be defined by a single rail. It will be hybrid where stablecoins, bank deposits, and other forms of digital value coexist, connected through interoperable systems and aligned with regulation.

This convergence is already under way. Banks are exploring tokenized deposits, payment networks are integrating blockchain settlement, and central banks are testing digital currencies. The architecture of money is evolving not being replaced but upgraded.

At TerraPay, the focus remains clear: interoperability, compliance, and reach. By connecting financial institutions and digital ecosystems, it acts as the connective tissue of global money movement.

Cross-border payments may be measured in trillions, but their impact is deeply personal. They represent support, opportunity, and resilience.

Stablecoins may redefine the engine of cross-border finance. But the winners will be those who combine that engine with global, compliant distribution, ensuring money does not just move faster, but reaches where it matters most.