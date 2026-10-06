The liveability dividend: How the UAE turns quality of life into lasting economic power

Putting people first is strengthening communities and creating long-term value
The UAE’s most compelling investment story begins with a clear principle: create exceptional conditions for people to live, work, grow, innovate and belong, and economic value will follow.
Across the country, this principle is visible in infrastructure, public services, security, digital government, healthcare, education, mobility, real estate regulation and urban planning. Together, these elements are shaping an economic model in which quality of life has become a competitive investment asset.
This principle was powerfully reflected at LIVEX 2026—the Liveability and Investment Exhibition—held in Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October. The inaugural event attracted approximately 26,500 visitors from 50 countries, including more than 1,500 investors, and concluded with over 50 agreements and initiatives valued at more than AED 150 billion. These figures demonstrate the depth of confidence in the UAE’s urban and economic future.
One of the UAE’s greatest strengths is the way government policy connects development with human wellbeing.
Roads, public spaces, digital services, healthcare facilities, schools, housing, transport networks and smart-city systems all contribute to the daily human experience. This approach creates one of the most valuable foundations of economic development: confidence.
When people feel secure, professionals see career opportunities, families establish roots, entrepreneurs build companies and investors operate within a transparent and stable environment. Longer residency strengthens communities, supports consumer demand, attracts talent, expands employment and reinforces demand for housing and services.
Safety plays a central role in this equation.
In 2026, Abu Dhabi ranked as the world’s safest city for the tenth consecutive year according to Numbeo. Across the UAE, Gallup’s latest Global Safety findings showed that 90 per cent of people reported feeling safe walking alone at night.
Safety has tangible economic value. It supports family confidence, tourism, business activity, talent attraction and long-term residency. It gives people greater certainty to participate in community life and plan their futures. This is social stability translated into economic strength.
Abu Dhabi is embedding liveability directly into urban planning.
In 2026, the Department of Municipalities and Transport introduced the Livability by Design Framework, integrating walkability, accessibility, mobility, public spaces and high-quality public-realm design into major developments accommodating more than 2,000 people.
A successful real estate asset begins with the experience of the person living within it. Access to schools, healthcare, transport, green spaces, community facilities and employment centres influences residential demand. Demand supports occupancy, rental performance and long-term asset value. Human experience therefore becomes part of real estate economics.
Abu Dhabi’s Liveability Strategy reinforces this philosophy. Average district-completion scores rose from 67 per cent before the strategy was introduced in 2023 to 81 per cent in 2025. More than 60 projects worth Dh12 billion supported this progress, including over 200 parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques, 28 community majlises, nearly 120 kilometres of walking paths and 283 kilometres of cycling tracks. A further Dh42 billion was allocated to expand the strategy.
These investments create value for residents, communities, businesses, investors and property owners.
The Abu Dhabi real estate market provides a strong indicator of this ecosystem’s economic impact.
During the first half of 2026, total real estate transactions reached Dh117 billion, representing 112 per cent year-on-year growth in value. Foreign direct investment reached Dh13.8 billion, with investors representing 116 nationalities.
Residential unit sales reached Dh70.4 billion. The emirate also recorded approximately 233,000 active residential lease contracts worth Dh9.3 billion. These figures reveal a market supported by residents, international investors, companies, entrepreneurs and institutions.
Development activity remains equally significant. During the first quarter of 2026, the Department of Municipalities and Transport approved 20.8 million square metres of gross floor area, a 17.3 per cent year-on-year increase. New permit requests rose 14 per cent, work-start notices increased 14.3 per cent and inspection requests increased 24.5 per cent.
Physical infrastructure creates connectivity. Governance creates trust.
For sophisticated investors, transparent processes, reliable regulation, digital services and market data are essential components of an investment environment. Government platforms such as TAMM simplify public-service journeys, while Abu Dhabi’s real estate ecosystem is increasingly supported by verified market information, digital services and regulatory clarity.
Speed creates efficiency. Transparency creates confidence. Clear regulation supports informed decisions. Digitalisation reduces friction. Together, these elements strengthen the competitiveness of the real estate market.
Real estate innovation is becoming another defining strength of the UAE.
Artificial intelligence, PropTech, smart mobility, digital planning, urban analytics and data-driven services are increasingly integrated into cities and communities.
The partnership between Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre and Hub71 is one example, creating a framework to connect real estate challenges with technology startups, pilots, solution validation and long-term collaboration.
The most powerful innovation improves human life. Technology can shorten processes, improve decision-making, provide more accurate information, reduce operational inefficiencies and make communities more responsive. This creates economic value while improving quality of life.
The UAE’s next economic chapter can increasingly be understood through what I describe as a Quality Economy: an economy in which high standards across multiple sectors reinforce one another and create measurable value.
Quality healthcare strengthens human capital. Quality education develops talent. Quality government services support productivity. Quality infrastructure improves connectivity. Quality urban planning strengthens communities. Quality regulation builds investor confidence. Quality real estate attracts families and capital. Quality hospitality and culture strengthen global attractiveness. Quality employment opportunities attract skilled professionals who contribute knowledge and spending power.
Each sector becomes part of one interconnected cycle.
When skilled professionals move to the UAE, they require homes, schools, healthcare, retail, entertainment and services. Their presence supports businesses. Businesses create employment. Employment creates purchasing power. Purchasing power strengthens communities and increases demand across multiple sectors.
Real estate sits at the centre of this ecosystem because property provides the physical space in which people live, businesses operate and communities develop.
One of the most important transformations taking place in the UAE is the shift toward long-term belonging.
People increasingly come to the country to build careers, establish companies, invest, raise families and create a future. Long-term residents think carefully about communities, schools, healthcare, accessibility, sustainability and lifestyle. Developers are designing more complete environments. Investors are increasingly studying communities alongside individual assets. Cities are becoming part of the investment thesis.
This is why LIVEX represents something larger than an exhibition.
The Dh150 billion in agreements and initiatives announced at LIVEX reflects the scale of capital aligned with the UAE’s future. Its deeper significance lies in the strength of a national development model that consistently places people, quality and opportunity at its core.
When governments create environments where people feel safe, supported and empowered, communities become stronger. Strong communities attract talent. Talent attracts companies. Companies create opportunities. Opportunities create prosperity. Prosperity strengthens real estate.
This is the economic dividend of liveability.
In the UAE, quality of life is no longer simply a social outcome; it is a defining competitive advantage and one of the country’s most valuable long-term investment assets.