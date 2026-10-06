The liveability dividend: How the UAE turns quality of life into lasting economic power

This principle was powerfully reflected at LIVEX 2026—the Liveability and Investment Exhibition—held in Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October. The inaugural event attracted approximately 26,500 visitors from 50 countries, including more than 1,500 investors, and concluded with over 50 agreements and initiatives valued at more than AED 150 billion. These figures demonstrate the depth of confidence in the UAE’s urban and economic future.