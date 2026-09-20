Initiative seeks to connect Ibn Sina’s enduring medical legacy with modern healthcare
The modern global healthcare system is confronting unprecedented challenges, from the emergence of new infectious diseases and the growing burden of chronic noncommunicable diseases to environmental instability and the rapid digitalisation of medical technologies.
Addressing these challenges requires coordinated international action, stronger transnational scientific cooperation and new platforms for recognising outstanding contributions to medicine and healthcare.
In today’s world, nations compete not only through economic strength and political influence, but also through their cultural, intellectual and scientific capabilities. States are increasingly transforming their historical heritage into a source of inspiration and a platform for contemporary progress.
Since gaining independence, Tajikistan has pursued precisely this path. His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, has placed the preservation of historical values, the legacy of national figures and the strengthening of national self-awareness among the key pillars of state policy.
Historical experience demonstrates that many of the foundations of clinical and preventive medicine were laid by great thinkers whose work continues to influence scientific thought. Among them, Abu Ali ibn Sina (Avicenna) occupies a prominent place as a philosopher, scientist, physician and scholar whose legacy has transcended centuries and borders.
On May 23, 2026, President Emomali Rahmon signed a decree establishing the Abu Ali ibn Sina (Avicenna) International Prize in Medicine. Ibn Sina is also commonly known as Ibn Sino in the Tajikistan.
The award sends a clear message to the global community tha thte Tajik people are the custodians of a rich hisotry and sceintific heritage that has played a fundamental role in the development of human civilisation.
The decision represents an important development not only for Tajikistan’s scientific community, but also for international medicine. Under the decree, the international prize is being established together with a dedicated prize fund, while the Government of Tajikistan has been tasked with developing and approving regulations governing the prize and its activities.
The principal objective of the award is to recognise outstanding achievements in medicine, support scientific research and encourage further advances in medical science.
The creation of the Abu Ali ibn Sino International Prize marks an important new chapter in Tajikistan’s efforts to promote scientific cooperation and strengthen its presence on the global scientific stage.
Around the world, countries are enhancing their international influence through scientific institutions, major conferences, research partnerships and prestigious awards. Tajikistan has an opportunity to build on the legacy associated with Ibn Sino and create an international platform that brings together leading minds in medicine.
The award also represents a significant instrument of scientific diplomacy. It sends a message that Tajikistan regards science, knowledge and international cooperation as important tools for addressing shared global challenges.
For Tajikistan, Ibn Sina represents a particularly powerful connection between history and contemporary scientific ambition. His name is associated with a tradition of intellectual inquiry, medical knowledge and service to humanity.
Ibn Sina’s most celebrated medical work, The Canon of Medicine, remained an important medical reference for centuries and was studied at universities in both the East and Europe. Through his systematic approach to medical knowledge, he contributed to the study of anatomy, physiology, diagnosis and treatment and helped shape the development of clinical medicine.
His legacy continues to attract interest today. His writings on disease prevention, hygiene, healthy living and the relationship between different aspects of human health provide a historical reminder of the importance of holistic approaches to wellbeing.
This enduring relevance makes Ibn Sina a natural symbol for an international medical award focused not only on scientific achievement, but also on the broader human purpose of medicine.
For Tajikistan, the establishment of the prize is therefore both a tribute to Ibn Sina and an expression of the country’s commitment to science, healthcare and international scientific cooperation.
The Abu Ali ibn Sino International Prize in Medicine is intended to bring together leading medical scientists, promote innovative research and encourage international collaboration. It can also provide a platform for young researchers and emerging scientific talent to engage with leading institutions and experts from around the world.
The award has the potential to contribute to Tajikistan’s scientific diplomacy in several important ways.
First, it can create a new international scientific platform. An award centred in Dushanbe can attract the attention of international medical associations, research institutions, universities and healthcare organisations.
Second, it can encourage transnational research networks. The nomination and selection process can help foster scientific partnerships among researchers from Tajikistan, other Central Asian and CIS countries, Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.
Third, it can enhance the profile of Tajikistan’s scientific institutions. Universities and research institutions in the country can benefit from greater international engagement and opportunities to participate in global scientific dialogue.
The international significance of the prize can also be viewed through the wider concept of scientific diplomacy.
In the 21st century, a country’s international standing is shaped not only by its economic and political influence, but increasingly by its contribution to knowledge, science, culture and global problem-solving.
Tajikistan’s initiative demonstrates its desire to use its intellectual heritage as a foundation for contemporary international cooperation.
The legacy of Ibn Sina, including his extensive study of medicine, nature and medicinal substances, provides a historical foundation for dialogue with contemporary areas of research. His work can inspire further investigation into areas such as medical research, pharmacology and the responsible study of traditional knowledge alongside modern scientific methods.
The prize also has a strong humanistic dimension. Medical science today is required to respond to challenges that affect humanity as a whole, including pandemics, the health consequences of climate change, maternal and child health, noncommunicable diseases and unequal access to healthcare.
In this respect, the objectives of the prize are closely aligned with the broader international pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.
Another important dimension is the encouragement of young scientists. An international prize bearing the name of one of history’s most influential physicians can inspire a new generation of doctors and researchers to pursue excellence, innovation and service to humanity.
The establishment of the Abu Ali ibn Sina International Prize in Medicine should therefore be viewed as more than the creation of another academic award. It represents a broader scientific and diplomatic initiative.
It seeks to strengthen Tajikistan’s position as a centre of scientific and cultural exchange, deepen cooperation with international medical institutions and contribute to the advancement of medical research for the benefit of global health.
The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has approved the relevant regulations and established the prize fund, paving the way for the nomination of candidates from around the world.
The establishment of the prize by President Emomali Rahmon marks an important milestone in Tajikistan’s science and healthcare policy. It demonstrates the country’s ambition to participate more actively in global scientific cooperation while drawing upon the intellectual heritage of its past.
The initiative brings together two important ideas: respect for the achievements of earlier generations and a commitment to addressing the challenges of the future.
The name of Abu Ali Ibn Sina provides a powerful bridge between these two dimensions. A millennium after his contributions to medical knowledge, his legacy continues to represent the pursuit of knowledge, scientific inquiry and the service of humanity.
The International Avicenna Prize can become an enduring platform for advancing these values, strengthening international scientific cooperation and helping Tajikistan contribute to the global conversation on the future of medicine.
Ultimately, the prize symbolises a connection between past and future, science and culture, and knowledge and humanity. It reflects a state policy rooted in scientific advancement and cultural heritage, values that shaped Ibn Sina’s extraordinary intellectual legacy and can now serve as a foundation for a new era of international scientific exchange.