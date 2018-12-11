Issues like suicides and depression affect us all. Of course, there are some problems that mostly affect one particular section of society, like breast cancer, female genital mutilation, prostate cancer, and awareness is being provided on such issues. There are many bodies in the form of clubs available to support such issues. Problems need to be highlighted and exposure should be given to all. People need to challenge such situations and learn to tackle them. There are classic examples of men and women working together in various fields like politics, journalism, acting, banking, science and more where genders are valued and not discriminated against.