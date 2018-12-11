If all the organisations provide this lactation support facility it will be helpful for new mothers. It will not only increase employee retention and lower absenteeism but will also boost morale, confidence and ultimately have a positive effect on an employee’s happiness in the company. It’s one of the best perks not only for new mothers, but will also attract young professional enthusiastic girls who are making decisions on their future. I am looking forward to the day when there will be nurseries in organisations, too.