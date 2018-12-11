If poet William Wordsworth had a camera phone, his poem, ‘Daffodils’ would have been a photograph - quickly shared and easily forgotten. I grew up in a time where there were no phone cameras. When we went on a trip, I remember being exhilarated and moved by beautiful places. I still carry the joy and images in my mind. There are printed photographs pasted in albums which have been thumbed through several times. It all changed after I got a smart phone and a fancy camera. The thousands of pictures which I take these days I don’t even get to look at a second time. I regret having watched fireworks displays and gushing waterfalls and sunrises through a lens, when I could have really enjoyed them gadget free. The mad rush to capture feels useless when I see hundreds of gigabytes of photos and videos saved in hard disks collecting dust.