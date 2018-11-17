The whole experience made me a little philosophical about life and the world we live in. Firstly it was about our inevitable dependency on electricity and how we take the phenomenon for granted. A common household in a city around the world has several electric and electronic appliances that simply don’t function in the absence of electric power. In places where power disruptions are frequent, it is difficult to imagine how people get by. Such occurrences are not common in the UAE, yet when they happen we don’t know how to function. We are used to the many comforts a place like the UAE has to offer like the uninterrupted flow of utility services like water and electricity, in addition to other infrastructural facilities including transport and communication networks. This makes the dwellers of the city think that such amenities are evergreen and will never stop.