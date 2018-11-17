Why? It’s because just like women, men are also sensitive, they also have feelings, and more importantly, they are also human beings. They get buried under the same shame and victim blaming. Besides, another reason for male victims to hide their fears are also due to society’s reaction and assumption of their sexuality. This forces me to ask everyone, what could be the solution to this hidden crisis? We should change our mind-set, our thinking and stop being ignorant. Furthermore, we should educate our youth and adults about sexual assault, so that they don’t live with misconceptions and learn to empathise with victims, irrespective of gender.