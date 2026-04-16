Iran war’s ripple effect: A growing threat to global food systems

Partnerships are equally important. Collaboration across countries, including through platforms such as the ICRISAT Centre of Excellence for South South Cooperation in Agriculture, ISSCA, enables the sharing of knowledge and the scaling of practical solutions. ISSCA provides a platform for advancing cooperation across the Global South. It is designed to address precisely these kinds of challenges, enabling innovations developed in similar agroecological contexts to be adapted and scaled efficiently across regions, particularly in Africa where many countries rely heavily on imported fertilisers and are highly sensitive to price increases.