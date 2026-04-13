So what actually builds trust? Trust isn’t assumed, it’s earned through the systems, discipline, and consistency behind every order we deliver. Trust is constructed in the details - an accurate delivery window, an order that arrives exactly as described, a merchant whose brand is represented with the care they’d apply to themselves. These moments seem small. Cumulatively, they are everything. Trust is not built in isolation. It is delivered, quite literally, through people on the ground, the riders and frontline teams who are the only physical touchpoint in an otherwise digital experience. Every accurate handoff, every timely arrival, every resolved issue reinforces trust in real time. Supporting them with the right systems, responsiveness, and consistency is not just an operational priority; it is fundamental to maintaining trust at scale.