Triliv Holdings: Building resilient businesses in UAE's shifting landscape

My response has always been structural, not reactive. I look for the blue ocean inside the red ocean, the white space that disruption creates rather than destroys. Where others saw saturated markets, I built interconnected ecosystems: ventures that plug into each other, serve the same entrepreneur at every stage of their journey, and grow stronger as the network expands. The lesson I return to constantly is this: do not solve today’s problem. Build for the one your client will face in three years.