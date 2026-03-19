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Triliv Holdings: Building resilient businesses in UAE's shifting landscape

UAE’s next chapter will be written by those who chose to build when other chose to wait

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Triliv Holdings: Building resilient businesses in UAE's shifting landscape

I have built businesses in the UAE for over fifteen years. I have navigated the economic crash of 2009, a global pandemic, and multiple waves of technological disruption. But the current climate presents a different kind of test, one where regional volatility, rerouted supply chains, disrupted travel corridors, and rattled investor sentiment are arriving simultaneously. For entrepreneurs in the Gulf, the sector challenge is no longer about picking the right market. It is about building businesses resilient enough to operate when the ground itself is moving.

The risks ahead are real. Energy price swings, logistics uncertainty, tightening global capital, and the accelerating pressure to digitise or be displaced. These are not future threats. They are today’s operating conditions. Leaders who treat them as temporary headwinds rather than permanent features of the landscape will be caught flat-footed.

My response has always been structural, not reactive. I look for the blue ocean inside the red ocean, the white space that disruption creates rather than destroys. Where others saw saturated markets, I built interconnected ecosystems: ventures that plug into each other, serve the same entrepreneur at every stage of their journey, and grow stronger as the network expands. The lesson I return to constantly is this: do not solve today’s problem. Build for the one your client will face in three years.

That same thinking shapes how I build teams. Resilience is not a personality trait, it is a culture you architect deliberately. I place people in roles that stretch them beyond their comfort zone, back them when they stumble, and give them genuine ownership over outcomes. When people feel trusted with real responsibility, they protect it fiercely. A team stress-tested in good times will not fracture when pressure arrives. Innovation follows the same logic. It does not emerge from instruction, it emerges from environments where curiosity is rewarded and failure is treated as intelligence.

To every entrepreneur watching this moment with anxiety, I understand it. But I have also watched the UAE’s leadership respond to crisis after crisis with strategic clarity and a long-term vision that consistently outpaces short-term turbulence. The foundations built here were designed precisely for moments like this. I have staked my entire professional life on this country’s trajectory. That conviction is unshaken.

The UAE’s next chapter will be written by those who chose to build when others chose to wait.

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