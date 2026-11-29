Cheaper services can help. What happens to your pay and biggest bills matters more
Elon Musk thinks AI could make saving for retirement pointless. It’s an appealing thought, especially when putting money away means giving up something your family could use now. The trouble is that you have to make that choice while you’re still earning. By the time you know what rent, healthcare or help at home will cost in retirement, you may have only a few working years left to make up any shortfall.
Think about what comes out of your account on payday. There’s rent, groceries and transport. You might also send money home or help cover a parent’s bills. Now imagine AI helps cut some of those costs by Dh100 a month. Around the same time, you start taking home Dh400 less because you’re getting fewer shifts. Your bills have gone down, but you have Dh300 less to get through the month.
Musk sees a future in which machines produce so much, so cheaply, that people need far less money to live. A household could get some of the benefits he describes and still find it harder to save. A lot depends on what employers do with the money AI saves them.
A recent study in The Quarterly Journal of Economics tracked 5,000 customer support agents as a software company introduced a generative AI assistant. Agents using it resolved about 15% more issues per hour on average. Less experienced and lower-skilled workers saw bigger gains.
Say you run that team. You could use the time the tool saves to answer more calls and cut the wait for customers. You could give people more responsibility and pay them more. Or when someone leaves, you could decide the team can manage without a replacement. The productivity gain is the same. What it means to the person doing the work, or the person hoping to get hired, depends on which choice you make.
There’s a precedent for that last possibility. Economists Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo found that greater exposure to industrial robots reduced employment and wages in affected US labour markets between 1990 and 2007. Those workers felt the change where they lived and looked for work. Any new jobs created elsewhere would have mattered to them only if they could get one.
There’s another way you could benefit from AI. If you’ve invested some of your retirement savings in a diversified fund, you may already own shares in businesses that use it. If those companies turn the savings into higher profits, some of the gains could reach you through investments you already hold.
Customers might get a bigger share instead. If competing businesses use the same tools and lower their prices, you could come out ahead as a shopper while seeing little change in what your investments earn. A cheaper phone plan is welcome. For it to change how much you need to save, the savings across your bills would have to add up.
Take housing. Robots might make it cheaper to put up an apartment block. What you pay to live near your child’s school or your workplace still depends on how many homes are available there and how many people want them. The figure that matters to your retirement plan is the rent you’d actually pay in the place you intend to live.
Musk has proposed a “universal high income” to help people live well if paid work becomes less necessary. If you work in the UAE and expect to retire abroad, try putting that into your budget. Which country would pay you? Would you qualify based on where you worked or where you live when you retire? You’d need to know that, along with how much you’d get and when it would start.
An end-of-service benefit is easier to picture. Say you use part of it to pay rent and keep sending money home while you look for another job. That money has done something valuable for you. It has also left you with less for retirement. When you work out what you’ll have in later life, count the amount you expect to have left.
Saving less could make sense if the cost of a place to live or the care you expect to need comes down and stays down. A dependable new source of income could change the sums too. Until you can put a figure on either, there’s a good reason to keep saving what you can. The money you put aside now gives you more say over when you can afford to stop working.