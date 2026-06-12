How the Middle East is rewriting the rules of life sciences

Life sciences is emerging as a strategic pillar of economic diversification and innovation
Something fundamental has shifted in how many of the world’s most forward-looking economies think about healthcare.
Traditionally, healthcare occupied a distinct place in national priorities. Governments funded it, managed it, and protected it as a social necessity. In many countries, it was measured primarily through hospital capacity, patient outcomes, and public expenditure. It was often viewed as a cost centre rather than a driver of economic growth. The challenge was to maintain healthcare systems efficiently, not necessarily to build them into engines of industrial development or economic competitiveness.
That framework prevailed for much of modern history because it reflected the realities of the time. Healthcare was essential, but it was rarely considered foundational to broader economic strategy in the same way as energy, advanced manufacturing, trade, or financial services.
Today, that perspective is evolving.
An increasing number of countries recognise that life sciences, encompassing the innovation, research, development, manufacturing, and technologies behind modern medicine, represent far more than healthcare delivery alone. The sector is becoming an increasingly important contributor to economic diversification, resilience, scientific leadership, and long-term competitiveness.
This shift is particularly visible in the UAE, where life sciences is emerging as a strategic pillar within a broader vision for innovation, industrial development, and future growth.
The UAE 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030 have been among the most ambitious globally in recognising the strategic importance of life sciences. Recent global disruptions exposed how vulnerable nations can become when critical healthcare infrastructure, medicine production, and innovation capabilities are concentrated externally. But these nations recognised early that healthcare resilience increasingly depends on ownership of the broader life sciences value chain itself.
In fact, the UAE’s Operation 300bn aims to raise the industrial sector contribution to GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031, with medical devices and pharmaceuticals identified as priority sectors. National genome programs and AI-driven diagnostics are becoming increasingly central to the country’s globally pioneering innovation strategy. And through major initiatives such as the recent Make it in the Emirates event, which showcased advanced health innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical technology as core components of the UAE’s wider industrial transformation agenda, we are seeing life sciences being embedded more deeply into the national manufacturing priorities.
These are the mechanics of a region that has moved decisively from receiving life sciences innovation to producing it, and from depending on global markets for supply to anchoring its own.
With this strong foundation laid, the private sector’s role in this moment extends beyond benefiting from the conditions that public leadership has created. Rather, the private sector should contribute to them actively by building the companies and capabilities that add scientific and commercial substance to the region’s ambitions. In doing so, we equally ensure that the next generation of life sciences professionals in the Gulf has somewhere genuinely worth building a career.
Across the region, companies are increasingly working alongside institutions, policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry partners to help shape the future of life sciences. As investment in innovation, manufacturing, research, and talent continues to accelerate, the opportunity extends beyond strengthening healthcare systems. It also creates the conditions to build globally competitive industries, attract strategic partnerships, and develop capabilities that can serve both regional and international markets.
This combination of supportive public policy, growing scientific expertise, advanced infrastructure, and long-term private sector investment is creating a powerful foundation for sustainable growth. As the ecosystem continues to mature, the region is becoming an increasingly important destination for innovation, collaboration, and life sciences development.
Leadership in life sciences is demonstrated through the quality of what a nation researches, develops, manufactures, and exports, and through the strength of the talent, institutions, and capabilities it builds over time. Countries such as the UAE have established many of these foundations with a level of ambition and execution that few economies have matched.
The decisions being made today will shape not only how healthcare is delivered in the future, but also how the region innovates, competes, and creates value in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.
The opportunity now is to build on these foundations by strengthening capabilities, partnerships, and innovation ecosystems that can translate scientific advances into meaningful patient impact while creating long-term economic and societal value.