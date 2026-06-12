How the Middle East is rewriting the rules of life sciences

In fact, the UAE’s Operation 300bn aims to raise the industrial sector contribution to GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031, with medical devices and pharmaceuticals identified as priority sectors. National genome programs and AI-driven diagnostics are becoming increasingly central to the country’s globally pioneering innovation strategy. And through major initiatives such as the recent Make it in the Emirates event, which showcased advanced health innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and medical technology as core components of the UAE’s wider industrial transformation agenda, we are seeing life sciences being embedded more deeply into the national manufacturing priorities.