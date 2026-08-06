Hiroshima’s lesson still matters in a nuclear age

As conflicts and confrontations intensify in various parts of the world, it has become increasingly difficult for the international community to reach consensus on nuclear non-proliferation. The Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), held in spring of this year, was an important meeting — the first in nearly four years — to bring together a broad range of nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states. However, against the backdrop of an ever more severe international security environment, the conference was unable to adopt a final outcome document by consensus. Just as a small tear, if left unattended, gradually widens, there is concern that the international nuclear non-proliferation regime could further lose its effectiveness as differences in national positions widen and confrontations among states deepen. To prevent such a scenario, it is crucial that every country considers nuclear non-proliferation as its own responsibility and take the actions required.