Elon Musk's announcement of a new CEO for Twitter has set the industry abuzz with speculation, with Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising at NBC Universal, emerging as one of the top contenders.
Here are five key points to know about Yaccarino:
1. With a long history in the media industry, Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011, where she currently serves as chairperson of global advertising and partnerships.
2. She spent 19 years at Turner before joining NBC Universal, where she held the position of Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions.
3. Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications.
4. The Wall Street Journal reports that Yaccarino has been a vocal advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising.
5. Yaccarino is known to be a supporter of Elon Musk and has expressed a desire to become the CEO of Twitter in the past.
While Yaccarino appears to be a strong candidate for the position, there is also speculation surrounding Ella Irwin, who currently heads Twitter's trust and safety efforts division and is said to have developed a good relationship with Musk.
The announcement of Twitter's new CEO is eagerly awaited in the tech world and is expected to bring significant changes to the massively influential social media platform.