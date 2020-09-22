Our world is changing at a fast pace and we need to adapt to new technologies faster

Technology has the power to do many things and changing how we live is one of them Image Credit: Ador Bustamante/©Gulf News

While scientists and researchers around the world are in a tight race to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus pathogen, we have also witnessed how the pandemic has highlighted the need to pursue — at a faster pace — technological innovation.

Technology has the power to do many things and changing how we live is one of them. Make no mistake, in a post-coronavirus (COVID-19) world, those who will be able to adapt with new technologies faster and innovate quicker will find growth opportunities and work more efficiently as they enjoy the latitude to seize opportunities ahead of their rivals.

Like in a race, growth leaders always find a way to extend their lead further. But innovation is for everyone to pursue. It only requires the determination to make the dash and chase accelerating trends that have the potential to change one’s course for the better.

Marathon online conference

It is in this regard that Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) is organising the first edition of the MENA Innovation Technology Transfer Summit (MITT Summit), a marathon online conference spanning 14 hours of discussions on innovation, technology transfer and sustainability.

With over 50 international speakers and an estimated 5,000 online participants from 100 countries, the Summit will bring together global investors, government and private sector representatives, experts, entrepreneurs, academics, and other relevant stakeholders for an immersive experience of knowledge sharing, business showcasing and networking.

We are laying the ground for companies to elevate their brand and discover investment opportunities as they learn from international best practices and connect with different actors of the regional and global economy - Hussain Al Mahmoudi

MITT Summit is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in partnership with Women in Tech (Global Movement) MTL connect (Canada) and PauseFest (Australia)

The Summit will start at 10am (UAE time) on September 22 to enable representatives from all major time zones to participate during this 14-hour long marathon conference.

MITT Summit is a historic summit not only because it’s a marathon online conference but it is also an international platform that will convene the private sector, government and academia to co-innovate and co-create new business opportunities, new ventures and new technologies.

It is in line with Sharjah’s vision to anticipate the future and become one of the world’s fastest-growing marketplaces for business and technology transformation.

Future-proofing

MITT Summit will have an extensive programme and thematic panel discussion covering science and technology, business opportunities, digital transformation, research and innovation, and innovative solutions.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include future-proofing natural resources, such as water. The future of transportation will also be discussed as experts will share transformative transportation technologies and when the next era of transportation will be off the ground.

Business leaders will also put their minds together to create a cohesive work environment. They will talk about breaking down silos, building partnerships, and creating collaborative ecosystems.

Solving the global disparity in access to technology will also be tackled. Panellists will discuss why equal access to the internet is the key to the prosperity of generations to come, and what actions should be taken to narrow the digital divide.

The Summit will also delve on the future of Space and how humans can someday colonise the Red Planet while some experts will talk about building smart cities and discuss how to take the best parts of technology and innovation to build a sustainable global community.

Charting the future

We are laying the ground for companies to elevate their brand and discover investment opportunities as they learn from international best practices and connect with different actors of the regional and global economy.

There is no denying technology will revolutionise our lives. Few years from now, driverless cars can be the norm for transportation and robots will be commonplace in factories and offices.

We all know that the world we live in is changing at such a fast pace that we need to always innovate and reinvent ourselves and map out the future now.