Bridging the generational gap must begin in schools

Why education systems are uniquely placed to reconnect children and elders
The generational gap is not a new concept, but the distance between age groups today feels deeper and more complex than ever. Each generation has always been shaped by its own experiences and values, yet in a fast-paced, digitally saturated world, these differences have grown more pronounced. Communication is shifting, family structures are evolving, and technology is redefining how we learn, express ourselves, and connect with one another.
Moreover, with the rise of nuclear households, children spend far less time with extended-family members, particularly grandparents, who historically played a vital role in passing down values, heritage, and emotional grounding. This is no one’s fault but simply a reflection of modern life. Parents are managing demanding schedules, children are immersed in technology from an early age, and daily routines are more fragmented than ever. In the UAE, which is home to a sizeable expat population, sheer geographical distance from grandparents living in home countries magnifies this separation.
However, this widening generational gap is not limited to any one region or segment of society but is a global challenge. Families everywhere are feeling the strain. Around the world, organisations and policymakers are increasingly concerned about the consequences of this disconnection, with rising worries about loneliness, social fragmentation, and declining intergenerational interaction prompting renewed calls for stronger bonds. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that meaningful social connection is fundamental to human health, contributing to emotional resilience, mental stability, and longer, healthier lives. Conversely, social isolation is now recognised as a significant public health risk.
Research consistently shows that children thrive when they have meaningful relationships with adults across different generations. Studies from the Stanford Centre on Longevity reveal that intergenerational relationships improve empathy, communication skills, emotional intelligence, and a sense of belonging. Children with strong cross-generational bonds tend to have higher self-esteem, better academic engagement, and lower rates of anxiety.
Even more compelling is the survey that reports 92% of Americans believe intergenerational activities can reduce loneliness for seniors and youth alike, while caregivers note significant improvements in children’s behaviour and social skills after sustained interaction with older adults.
In short, when young people learn with and from older generations, they grow into more grounded, compassionate, and confident individuals.
Yet one question continues to surface: If families alone cannot close this gap, who can help?
Schools are one of the few environments where every child spends a substantial portion of their day. That makes them uniquely positioned to help heal the generational disconnect.
But for schools to step into this role, they must view intergenerational connection as a core component of holistic education.
Bringing the older generation into the learning ecosystem
Schools can create structured programmes that bring grandparents, senior citizens, and community elders into classrooms for project work, mentorship, and cultural exchange.
Embedding empathy and human skills into the curriculum
While academic knowledge evolves, human skills remain timeless. Schools can intentionally design learning experiences that promote patience, listening, emotional literacy, and collaboration across age groups.
Leveraging technology to bridge the gap
Technology often widens the generational divide, but it can just as effectively close it. Schools can facilitate digital literacy exchanges, where children teach older adults tech skills, and in return, elders share life experience, practical wisdom, and historical context.
Reimagining parent-school partnerships
Parents may struggle to bridge the gap alone, but schools can make it easier through community events, family learning days, and more flexible ways for parents and elders to engage.
Celebrating heritage, identity, and shared stories
When schools champion diverse cultural narratives and encourage children to explore their roots, it strengthens their connection with older generations, who carry those stories.
The widening generational disconnect is real, but it is not irreversible. Schools, with their daily influence and diverse communities, can be powerful catalysts for reconnection. By embracing intergenerational learning, they can enrich the educational experience and help shape societies that are more empathetic and cohesive.
At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, building bridges between generations may be one of the most important roles of education.
Sarah O’Regan is Principal, GEMS Wellington Academy, DSO
