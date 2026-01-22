Bridging the generational gap must begin in schools

However, this widening generational gap is not limited to any one region or segment of society but is a global challenge. Families everywhere are feeling the strain. Around the world, organisations and policymakers are increasingly concerned about the consequences of this disconnection, with rising worries about loneliness, social fragmentation, and declining intergenerational interaction prompting renewed calls for stronger bonds. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that meaningful social connection is fundamental to human health, contributing to emotional resilience, mental stability, and longer, healthier lives. Conversely, social isolation is now recognised as a significant public health risk.