AI has changed phishing, not the importance of human judgment

This reflects what happens when people are trained to recognise warning signs and empowered to report rather than engage. When employees, for instance, know how to spot and report suspicious emails, security teams gain earlier visibility into phishing campaigns and can respond before attacks spread across the organisation. Behavioural signals give security teams the data they need to identify where risk is concentrated and direct interventions accordingly. This is the foundation of securing the digital workforce: understanding who presents risk, why, and how that risk changes over time, then using those insights to build a workforce that is measurably harder to deceive