A century of quiet excellence: The extraordinary life of Pakistan’s Syed Babar Ali

Industrialist, philanthropist, educationist and founder of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), among several other institutions, he has spent a lifetime opening doors for others. Thousands of young Pakistanis – many from modest backgrounds – have gone on to excel in Pakistan and abroad because one man believed that the country’s greatest resource was neither its geography nor its minerals, but its human talent. His greatest legacy is not the companies he built but the generations he enabled. In 2020 he was elected member of American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the category of Business, Corporate, and Philanthropic Leadership, – only the second Pakistani after the Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.