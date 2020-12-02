UAE flag Image Credit: iStock photo

UAE National Day: A day to salute the frontliners

UAE National day is not just a time for celebration, but also appreciation and reflection (“UAE National Day 2020: UAE leaders wish citizens on National Day", Gulf News, December 01). As an expat with over 30 years in this country, I have nothing but deep admiration for its leadership and our Emirati brothers who have embraced people from all nations, irrespective of race, creed, and religion. It is this very sense of hospitality that has led to decades of peaceful coexistence in the country - a quality that has endured even in the face of a devastating pandemic. Apart from providing me with the opportunity to mingle with people from different cultures and ethnicities, the country has always made me feel secure even during the worst of times. It has been a tough year for all of us, but even then, it wasn't without its milestones. We launched the Hope Mars Mission, becoming the first country in the Middle-East to do so. Even when it came to battling COVID-19, we were far ahead of most with testing and implementing health measures. Now, after a long and hard struggle against the virus, we are celebrating the country's 49th National Day. It is the time to thank not just past heroes, but also the frontline workers who serve tirelessly in hospitals, testing centres, airports, and offices to protect our lives, giving us hope during these challenging times.

From Mr V G Shaji

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Why I love UAE

I am living in UAE since 1998 and love this country so much (“UAE National Day 2020: Why I love the UAE”, Gulf News, December 01). And I'm really happy and proud to live in this country. The strong leadership of this young country has shaped the UAE. I'll forever be indebted to this great nation. I felt blessed because my children were born in this country. UAE is one of the world's most beautiful country. Its corruption-free, the law is equal to all, and most of all, it is the safest place in the world. The UAE government is very pro-active and always plans for developments in all domains such as infrastructure, education, trade, and economy. UAE accepts all types of people irrespective of nationality, and it shows the magnanimity of a country.

From Ms Jaya Kannan

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE is an example of tolerance and peace

It has been 49 years of progress, tolerance and love. The UAE is blessed with leaders who believe that ‘anything is possible’. The UAE has given me more opportunities than I could have ever imagined, while letting me grow my skills in my profession. The UAE will always hold a special place in my heart. It is a home away from home. The hard work and positive spirit of each one of us have brought out the best in this country. The UAE is an open minded and welcoming nation where you learn about many cultures in one place. I love the UAE. May God bless the UAE with peace and prosperity.

From Mr Nadeem Khan

Facebook comment