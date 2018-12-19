‪Remember the last time you saw that pair of shoes in the show-window of a shop and thought: “This is it…this is what I have been searching for”? As you go in and check the price tag it was way beyond what you thought it would be priced at. You decided it isn’t worth it. You had enough money to buy them but you thought it wasn’t worth the price. You ended up buying the other model you actually weren’t too happy with. What if the cheaper version was bad quality and did not last as long as you wanted them to?‬