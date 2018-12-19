In Canada people look forward to the summers to take out their barbecue grills and finally be able to remove the layers and layers of winter clothing. The seasons are so distinct from each other. In in the summer, there is greenery and bloom all over and the fall season brings with beauty of its own. The leaves start turning a dull rust colour and the entire landscape of a place changes. One is left completely stunned by this marvel of Nature. As the winter approached I was wonderstruck once again at the beauty all around me. From the red and rust colours of fall, now it was the silver and white beauty of snow that greeted us everywhere. The charm of those wintery months when the trees and buildings are covered in snow has to be seen to be believed. It’s absolutely breath taking. The winter months gradually ebb into the much anticipated spring season when the snow starts melting and the greenery starts making its appearance once again.‬