For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Welcome 2022 with optimism

The year 2021 was tough on many of us. The world changed so fast that we couldn’t even register what was happening around us. Yet, it is always essential to have hope in a bleak world. Feeling hopeful is a choice, a deliberate act of personal and collective consciousness that sometimes takes hard work. And when you look for it, you can find beacons of hope everywhere — even in these times. If you explicitly focus on the good things that happened, no matter how small, you will feel better. I wish everyone a better and a hopeful year ahead.

From Mr Abhiram Shankar

India

Look forward to 2022 with hope

As we look forward, I’m grateful to those who contributed to a safer environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope to stay safe and abide by safety protocols in the coming year. I also request everyone follow protocols and maintain their health and fitness in every possible way. I wish 2022 to be a year of hope, peace and health for everyone.

From Ms Vandana Shyam

UAE

COVID-19 cases around the world

The picture that is emerging of coronavirus in the world is deeply distressing (“US sets new global daily record of over 1 million COVID-19 cases”, Gulf News, January 04). Globally, COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day. Therefore, every country must take realistic steps, as lockdown is not the only answer; it brings distress in the life of daily wage earners due to the closing of business establishments. In view of the ground realities reflecting poverty, social backwardness and long-time closure of business establishments last year in India, it is becoming impossible to impose another total lockdown, which will prove counterproductive and will further wreck the Indian economy. In the light of these facts, people ought to accept their social responsibility by rigidly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Also, wearing masks, maintaining adequate social distance, and handwashing should continue. Furthermore, those who have not got the second dose should get it earliest, and also, people should take the COVID-19 booster doses. Governments should expedite administering the booster dose to eligible elders and shots for children between 15-18 years. We can see that the world bodies and government authorities are doing their best to bring down the cases, but people should also act according to the situation to ensure that there is no further spike in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India

Harbhajan Singh retires

Though the Indian former ace spinner, Harbhajan Singh took a wise decision to quit all forms of cricket last year, it is shocking that he has blamed one of our successful and most incredible Indian captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (“Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket”, Gulf News, December 24). It is unfair to say that Dhoni is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s favourite in an interview. It is a known fact that Singh has been on the wane for more than three to four years, and it was the right decision taken by the Indian cricket selection committee to drop him from the national squad. Though he has been playing the Indian Premier League Franchise, Mumbai Indians, for long, they too found him to be non-performing and relieved him from their squad. Even during the past two years, his performances were not impressive, and he was likely to be dropped by the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Hence, I feel it is nothing but frustration that has prompted him to quit all forms of cricket and blame Dhoni after his retirement.

From Mr N Viswanathan

Coimbatore, India

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur’s impressive spell

Kudos to the Indian team, especially Shradul Thakur, whose best bowling figure of seven for 61 runs enabled our Indian team to restrict South Africa lead to just 27 runs. Till 30 minutes for lunch on the second day, South Africa was way above the lead, and the Indian team was confused about what could be done. But suddenly, our new captain realised that we had another bowler Shradul Thakur and gave the ball to him. Yes, he did the job for India by dismissing three batsmen just before lunch. From there on, it was Thakur all the way, and our bowlers once again proved that they could save the team from any precarious position. Of course, cricket is a game of uncertainty, and anything can happen. Let us hope that our batsmen show some fighting spirit and put up a healthy target to enable our team to win the historic series in South Africa. Wishing the Indian team, all the best.

From Ms Vinay Mahadevan

Chennai, India