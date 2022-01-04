People wait in line for a free COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: More than 1 million people in the US were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday as a tsunami of Omicron swamps every aspect of daily American life.

The highly mutated variant drove US cases to a record, the most - by a large margin - that any country has ever reported since the pandemic began more than two years ago. Monday’s number is almost double the previous record of about 590,000 set just four days ago in the US, which itself was a doubling from the prior week.

America’s daily case count on Monday was more than twice the number seen in any other country at any time. The highest number outside the US came during India’s Delta surge, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7, 2021.

The stratospheric numbers being posted in the US come even as many Americans are relying on tests they take at home, with results that aren’t reported to official government authorities. This means that the new record is surely a significant under-estimate.

The surging infections have led to cancelled flights, closed schools and offices, overwhelmed hospitals and strangled supply chains.

The data from Johns Hopkins University is complete as of midnight eastern time in Baltimore, and delays in reporting over the holidays may have played a role in the rising rates.

Some school systems around the US extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes.

Caught between pleas from teachers fearful of infection and parents who want their children in class, school districts in cities such as New York, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and beyond found themselves in a difficult position midway through the academic year because of the super-contagious omicron variant.

New York City, home of the nation’s largest school system, reopened classrooms to roughly 1 million students with a stockpile of take-home COVID-19 test kits and plans to double the number of random tests done in schools.

“We are going to keep our schools open and ensure that our children are in a safe environment,’’ newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams said.

New Yorker Trisha White said that she feels the risk is the same for her 9-year-old son in or out of school and that being with classmates is far better for him than remote learning.

“He could get the virus outside of school,’’ she said as she dropped the boy off. “So what can you do? You know, I wouldn’t blame the school system. They’re trying their best.’’

While the teachers union had asked the mayor to postpone in-person learning for a week, city officials have long said that mask requirements, testing and other safety measures mean that children are safe in school. The city also has a vaccination mandate for employees.