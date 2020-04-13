Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center on April 12, 2020 in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Hospitals in New York City, which have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, are facing shortages of beds, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff. Image Credit: AFP

A home for everyone

I would like to send my heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government and its people (“Hope amidst coronavirus: Message for UAE expats”, Gulf News, April 8). It has been my home for the past 15 years. I have had the best times of my life here. I don’t see myself living anywhere else. My husband and I came here as newlyweds in 2004 and had four children here in this beautiful country. We had hard times too, times that made us feel unsettled but we quickly overcame it. Our children know the national anthem of the UAE and sing it with their hearts. They know no other place as their home, and we don't want to move to any other country. May God protect the UAE, its Rulers and its people.

From Ms Sarah Balala

UAE



Is anything real?

It’s been 25 days since I went outside last but it feels like more (“Hope amidst coronavirus: Message for UAE expats”, gulfnews.com, April 5). There’s no real difference between day and night, everything just feels kind of the same. I think a lot of people are feeling this way. It’s not normal to stay inside for so long. Sure, you can be creative and productive but it’s only to a certain extent. Eventually you start thinking about things you never had time to think about before. When we have nothing to do, we tend to do what we shouldn’t be doing. Bad habits and vices all just seem so much more attractive. The nice thing about this time is that it kind of feels like the world has stopped for a bit. You can finally breathe for a bit. Life is so routine that it’s hard to tell when one day finishes and the other begins. You can see your friends on a video call, but talking to someone through a screen isn’t the same. You work on a screen, you eat looking at a screen and now you socialise through screens. Nothing is real. Human touch is something we all took for granted – never again. We’re all dreaming of the beach and sunshine but the sad truth is we’re stuck inside. But there’s light at the end of this tunnel you just need to wait it out. So stay productive, stay creative, do whatever you need to be okay. Remember that the night is darkest just before dawn. And I promise you, dawn is going to be beautiful.

From Mr Umar Alam

Dubai



A helping hand

During this COVID-19 pandemic, people all around the world are being faced with many challenges which are not limited to just #stayinghome. Working from home, having remote access, distance learning, not meeting people, and more restrictions are taking a toll on people. All around the world, there is a need for more hospitals, medical facilities, doctors, nurses and support staff.

During these challenges most hospital staff employees need to work long hours, which takes a toll on them. They are risking their lives to serve others. It is great that someone thought about the welfare of such healthcare professionals. The owner of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City has converted and dedicated his building to hospital staff who are involved in life saving patients of coronavirus. Salute to the billionaire and his team for thinking of this idea.

From Mr S. Thanasekar

Sharjah



Just go with the flow

In our wildest dreams, we didn’t predict 2020 to be a year where most of the human population stayed home. I’m not complaining, though I know there are thousands of people all around the world who are. There’s a lot to learn from this pandemic, besides the importance of basic hygiene, and that is, perspective. Too much planning is bad. Sometimes things aren’t in your control and you’re left with no choice but to go with the flow. The only thing certain about life is its unpredictability. We woke up in February and the world looked different. Circumstances were different. I haven’t hugged my parents in weeks. I’ve not shaken anyone’s hands. I’ve not gone out and eaten a meal in a restaurant. I’ve not gone to the gym. But at the same time, healthcare professionals all around the world are working double shifts to treat those with coronavirus. People are away from their families. Doctors haven’t had a good night’s sleep in days. Friends had to cancel birthday parties and weddings have been postponed. In the future when we stress about things that are not in our control, we need to look back on this time and remember that sometimes you have to just let things flow. What is meant to be will happen, the universe’s agenda might not be in sync with yours and that’s okay.

From Ms Alia M.

Dubai