Significance of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan provides us with a golden opportunity to get closer to Allah ("Ramadan a time for fasting, not feasting", Gulf News, April 14). The month comes with many opportunities to do good. It teaches us patience and tolerance. Do not indulge in vain wishes during Ramadan. We should focus on doing good deeds and performing the Taraweeh prayers with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

From Mr Mohamed Ashraff Nazim

Dubai, UAE

50 years celebrations of the UAE

I have been in this country for more than three decades. I arrived in Dubai in 1987 after I finished my graduation, and started working right away. A significant change has come to this country in the last ten years. I feel so proud that I am a part of this country, it is one of the best places to live in the world. I have spent more time in this country than in my home country and it feels more like home here. When I started my career here, Dubai World Trade Center was a significant monument here along with the Dubai Museum. Now, Dubai has some of the best places in the world for tourists, and all the seven emirates have beautiful spots to be visited. Dubai is a place where dreams to come true. This place has so many nationalities working together, and they get along well with each other. I feel so safe here, and it is also safe for women to travel at night. I feel nostalgic when I think about the old Dubai, and I am proud to see the new Dubai. The rulers of this nation are so encouraging and motivating, and I salute them for all the facilities they provide us to have a safe life. I want to congratulate the UAE on the 50th year celebrations, and I feel proud to be a part of it.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

IPL challenge: Clash of captains

It will not be a bed of roses for young captains like Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Rishab Pant of Delhi Capitals (“IPL 2021: Sanju Samson ends with the tragic hero's label once again”, Gulf News, April 13). While Pant has been lucky enough to have many stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkye Rahane, Steve Smith, Rabada, Norjee and Ashwin to assist his cause, Sanju Samson has to rely only on Ben Stokes and Butler and other Indian players to progress. Jofra Archer's absence is a real blow to Samson, the torchbearer for Rajasthan Royals for a long time. I wish him the best to shine during this Indian Premier League to enable him to stake a place in the T20 World Cup Tournament to be held in India.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

COVID-19 vaccine shortage in India

It is indeed ironic that India, which produces around 60 per cent of the vaccines globally, is facing massive vaccine shortages (“India’s hardest-hit state Maharashtra battles huge COVID-19 vaccine shortages”, Gulf News, April 09). Vaccinations have been halted in many Indian cities, including Mumbai, due to vaccine shortages. India should have built an enormous buffer of vaccines before commencing inoculations or exporting the vaccines to 70 countries. To exacerbate problems, the new avalanche of infections has crippled the health infrastructure in many cities. Mumbai city has been garnering around 10,000 cases daily. For many days now, Maharashtra has touched a high of 63,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. People are being treated in the corridors and lobbies of hospitals in Mumbai. It is indeed a horrible situation. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, pilgrims are flocking in millions to Allahabad for a dip in the Ganges river, without masks and social distancing. Undoubtedly, the Kumbh Mela Festival could have been postponed or cancelled this year. Whilst lockdowns are imminent under these circumstances, and they should be humane. Food and medicines should be available. Limited domestic help should be accessible. Vaccinations should continue at a furious pace, with senior citizens being inoculated at their homes. The new strain of COVID-19 should be controlled earliest before it takes more lives and cripples the economy.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India