US: Trump supporters storm Capitol

This letter is regarding the invasion of Capitol Hill in Washington, by Donald Trump supporters (“US Capitol riots: World leaders shocked and outraged”, Gulf News, January 07). It is perhaps the first time, in the USA's history, that ordinary citizens have stormed Capitol Hill and occupied the Senate floors. Even as everyone condemns the violence and mourns the death of five protestors, we must also ponder on the issues that evoke such strong feelings among Americans. Clearly, a large section of America agrees with his insular, anti-immigration, policies. The American economy is not in the best of health. So there is widespread concern that in future jobs opportunities and social security systems could be under pressure. President-elect Joe Biden will have to play a very constructive and healing role. He will have to bring various groups together and assuage any hurts and wounds.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

India

Saurav Ganguly-an elegant administrator

Indian cricket administrator, commentator and former national cricket team captain, Saurav Ganguly, both on and off the field, has relentlessly pursued his goal to a stardom with his cricketing brain (“I have come back to life, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says”, Gulf News, January 07). His rise to the helm of cricket with his leadership and captainship qualities with the added geniuses on to his administrative role both pre- and post-retirement leaves no doubt in any one's mind that what a class he is. He was flamboyant on the field with his exquisite square drives, and the hooks and pull shots. A considerable amount of dependability already resting on his shoulders. All said and done politics is not a 'cup of tea' for him. He should not indulge in that. He must restrain and stay out of it for his betterment. The name and fame he has garnered today should not get dusted. Dada, remain sportive and not a spoilsport. Last but not the least, our wishes are unending, our support relentless in seeing you come out of this unfortunate phase, thick and fast.

From Mr Wazi Nazeem

Abu Dhabi, UAE

When to start exercise?

I never thought of exercising until recently, I looked at myself and I felt as though my body was asking me, what I had done to myself. So, in my thirties after two C-section births, I started exercising. But, very soon I realised that it wasn’t as easy as shown in many YouTube videos. I figured I must follow a healthy diet, too. So, I started dieting without wasting time. My target is to lose 10kgs in a month. The result was overeating on the second day, which just helped me in gaining more weight. I decided to do some research on exercise and diet. I understood that exercise is not something you start when your body becomes too heavy, or to get a zero waist. In fact, exercise must be considered as a part of our daily routine. We have to inculcate the habit of exercising with our kids at home. We should not wait until the child becomes obese or for the doctor's recommendation. Still, we wait for a call from our body in the form of an illness, to pay any attention to it. I think exercise is important irrespective of our gender or age. In our current situation, where we live in a virtual world, exercise becomes essential. We are all managing additional stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its potential to threaten the health of ourselves, our families, and our communities. Please consider using physical activity and exercise as a strategy to maintain health during this stressful period.

From Ms Jaseela Nazim

UAE

Cricket: Great escape in the third test against Australia

Hats off to Ajinkya Rahane and his boys for their remarkable come back at Sydney test too (“India willing to be patient with Rishabh Pant after Sydney heroics”, Gulf News, January 12). Having lost Rahane at the start of play, on the Sydney Test's final day, the Indian team management surprised all by promoting Rishabh Pant over Hanuma Vihari in the fourth innings. However, we could see a changed Risabh Pant with his aggressive batting. Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin played out nearly 300 balls to inflict pain to the Australian team, to earn an honourable draw. Definitely, the Indian team exhibited a different character to come out unscratched. The Australian team, especially their own captain, allowed the match to slip out of his hands. Now, it will be decided at Brisbane, as to who will lift the Border Gavaskar Trophy. We sincerely hope that Natarajan finds a place in the final test to add some variety.

From MR N V Krishnan

India