Kudos to team India

Well done India, what a comeback to win the series in T20 too. First of all, we should congratulate our captain, Virat Kohli, for his change in thought to open the innings and also play with four frontline bowlers plus two all-rounders. This new opening combination knocked the wind out of England’s Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to put a healthy foundation of 94 runs to set a daunting target of 225. Nevertheless, hats off to Eoin Morgan and his team for giving a tough fight back to create jitters till the halfway stage. But, it was Bhubaneshwar Kumar and Shradhul Thakur who enabled the team to win.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan,

Chennai, India

Gandhi Peace Prize for Sultan Qaboos and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: 'A well-deserved honour'

I would like to highlight the government of India's decision to confer the prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 on the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the longtime and highly popular ruler of Oman, and the 2020 edition of the award on Sheikh Mujiber Rahman, known as the father of the nation of Bangladesh.

The leaders are well deserving of the honour and need recognition for their contribution to social and political transformation through non-violent Gandhian methods.

The 2019 Gandhi Peace Prize to Sultan Qaboos recognises his unparalleled vision and leadership in strengthening India-Oman relations and his efforts to promote peace and non-violence in the Arabian Gulf. He was an extraordinary leader and statesman whose role as a global peacemaker was appreciated by the global community. His twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe.

Sheikh Mujib Rahman, titled Bangbandhu, was also chosen for this coveted prize in "recognition of his outstanding contributions towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”. Bangbandhu was a champion of human rights. Today, after five decades of Bangladesh Independence, the India-Bangladesh friendship has only grown over time.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award Instituted by the Government of India since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi. The Jury for the selection of this prestigious award is headed by the Prime Minister of India comprising other eminent personalities.

It is a well-deserved honour for these two great leaders. Both were men of peace and followed Gandhian ways of non-violence to resolve the conflicts in peaceful manners. This award is an inspiration meant for other leaders to encourage more such works during times of conflict.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani

Bangalore, India

A request to International Cricket Council

Of late, the 'Umpire's Call' has created confusion and dissent among cricketers worldwide. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, views that such decisions are not in the interest of the 'gentleman's game'. It is time the International Cricket Council (ICC) takes note of the follies to take corrective action to come out with the perfect verdict. The present rule of at least 50 per cent of the ball hitting the stumps is ineffective as even when the ball just kisses the bails and dislodges it, the batsmen are out. If that's so, how could the bails remain in the groove when the ball hits the stumps, even by 10 per cent? Wake up ICC and cricket boards around the world, and set right the follies like umpires' call.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Chennai, India