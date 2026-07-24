Ever-smarter AI ‘breaks out’ in test while this simple human can't even manage his passwords

The irony of AI saving time for us all isn’t lost on me either. We are told that this new technology would give us back time. Instead, we're using increasing amounts of our days and energy creating safety rails, guardrails, governance frameworks, ethics committees, oversight boards and emergency kill switches to stop the thing we built from becoming too good at the job we asked it to do. I must be changing passwords on a daily occurrence now, to the point where it takes me five minutes to think of something new.