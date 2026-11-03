Energy breakthroughs must move beyond the laboratory

Funding, industry partnerships and market access are essential to scaling new technologies
Many of the technologies that could transform energy systems are already taking shape in university laboratories. The harder task is getting them into use at scale.
Around the world, researchers are making advances in carbon management, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, energy storage and industrial efficiency. Yet, a promising result is not the same as a commercially viable technology. Innovations can stall between breakthrough and deployment, not because the science is flawed, but because each step through validation, manufacturing, financing and market adoption presents a new barrier.
This bottleneck is especially serious in the energy sector, where the need to improve resilience, affordability and sustainability leaves little room for breakthroughs that never progress beyond the laboratory. Bridging it means bringing researchers, industry, investors and policymakers together from the outset.
Alongside discovery-led research, there is a need for work shaped by clearly defined real-world challenges: reducing industrial emissions, improving energy efficiency, strengthening grid resilience or enabling advanced manufacturing. When end users help define the problem early, researchers are better positioned to develop solutions that can succeed beyond the laboratory.
The UAE has already recognised that future competitiveness depends not only on inventing new technologies, but on building the ecosystems that allow them to scale. The challenge is to make the path from research to commercial use more dependable, so that promising technologies can prove their value and attract customers.
The first obstacle is often financial. Early-stage research grants and venture capital do not always cover the costly work between a successful experiment and a commercially credible project. Building a pilot plant or demonstration unit can cost far more than the research that preceded it, yet the technology may still be too unproven for conventional investors. Dedicated demonstration funding, whether through public programmes, blended finance or co-investment with industry, can help carry technologies across the stretch where many otherwise stall. Such support should be tied to clear milestones: proving performance, establishing costs and showing a credible route to market.
Access to real operating environments matters just as much. A technology that performs well under controlled laboratory conditions must still prove itself amid the heat, variable loads and safety requirements of an operating plant or power grid. Industrial test beds, shared demonstration sites and pilot projects within existing facilities allow researchers to generate the performance data that operators and investors need before committing at scale. In a region with such significant energy and industrial infrastructure, opening more of these environments to validation is one of the most practical steps available.
Even proven technologies need a market. In energy and heavy industry, where assets are expected to run for decades and reliability is paramount, buyers are understandably cautious about being the first to adopt something new. Procurement frameworks that make room for early adoption, along with offtake agreements and long-term purchase commitments, can give innovators the demand certainty they need to raise capital and build manufacturing capacity. The aim should be to give new technologies a fair opportunity to demonstrate value while maintaining rigorous standards for safety, reliability and cost.
None of these barriers can be solved by a single institution. Universities can generate ideas and talent, but they cannot on their own absorb the cost of scale-up, guarantee demand or validate every technology in a working industrial setting. Equally, companies and investors gain from engaging with research before its direction is fixed, when they can still shape it towards the problems that matter most. That collaboration needs clear agreements on who funds demonstration, provides access to facilities, owns the resulting intellectual property and bears the cost if a trial falls short. Risk-sharing becomes meaningful when those responsibilities are agreed before a project begins.
The Gulf countries bring together major industrial operators, research institutions, investment capital and policymakers pursuing technology-led growth. A pilot should be designed with a clear understanding of what would justify the next investment decision. Otherwise, successful trials risk becoming an end in themselves.
This also changes the skills we need to develop. Tomorrow’s engineers and scientists will still require deep technical expertise, but increasingly they will also need to understand how technologies are financed, procured and regulated, how industrial operators weigh risk, and what it takes to integrate a new solution into systems that cannot afford to fail. The ability to work across disciplines and to speak the language of customers and investors will become an essential complement to research excellence.
For those of us leading research universities, this has implications for how we assess and reward researchers. Time spent working with industrial partners and resolving problems during trials should count alongside publications and patents.
At ADIPEC, discussions on the future of energy systems will rightly focus on the technologies capable of transforming them. It should give equal attention to who will finance their demonstration, where they will be tested and who will buy them first. The energy transition needs scientific breakthroughs. It also needs a dependable route from breakthrough to use.