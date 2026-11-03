Energy breakthroughs must move beyond the laboratory

None of these barriers can be solved by a single institution. Universities can generate ideas and talent, but they cannot on their own absorb the cost of scale-up, guarantee demand or validate every technology in a working industrial setting. Equally, companies and investors gain from engaging with research before its direction is fixed, when they can still shape it towards the problems that matter most. That collaboration needs clear agreements on who funds demonstration, provides access to facilities, owns the resulting intellectual property and bears the cost if a trial falls short. Risk-sharing becomes meaningful when those responsibilities are agreed before a project begins.