Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that $3 million be allocated to the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara and help those affected by recent events in the town.
Huwara is located south of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank.
The initiative will be carried out by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport in collaboration with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club.
It is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.