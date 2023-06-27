Dubai: If you are a Chinese expatriate living in the UAE, and you haven’t made up your mind yet on where to spend your Eid Al Adha holiday , you can consider 28 visa-free countries and these 22 countries that allow you to obtain a visa on arrival.

1. Nepal – 15, 30 and 90 day stay

According to the website of the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, cn.nepalembassy.gov.np, “Chinese nationals are eligible to obtain on-arrival visa at authorised entry points including the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. No visa fee is charged from Chinese Nationals for Tourist visa.”

The website of China Consular Affairs, cs.mfa.gov.cn, further explains, “When Chinese citizens enter Nepal, they can apply for a tourist visa on arrival for 15 days, 30 days or 90 days for free at the Nepalese air or land entry port.”

Cost: Free

If you have further questions on the policy, you can contact the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi for more information:

Phone: (+971) 2 634 4767, (+971) 2 634 4385

Email: eonabudhabi@mofa.gov.np

2. Jordan – 30 day stay

China Consular Affairs states on their website that you can apply for a visa on arrival at any port of entry in Jordan. However, you must have a round-trip ticket. The period of stay is up to 30 days.

China Consular Affairs states on their website that you can apply for a visa on arrival at any port of entry in Jordan. However, you must have a round-trip ticket. The period of stay is up to 30 days.

Cost: 40 Jordanian dinars (Dh207.08).

Here are the contacts of the Embassy of Jordan in Abu Dhabi and Jordanian Consulate in Dubai, in case you want to know more details:

The Embassy – phone: (+971) 25099000, email: abudhabi@fm.gov.jo

The Consulate – phone: (971) 42134444, email: inquiries.dubai@fm.gov.jo

3. Cambodia – 30 day stay

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, at the airport in Cambodia, you can apply for a tourist visa (T visa) and an ordinary visa (E visa) for one entry or multiple entries for one year, two years, or three years, with a stay period of up to 30 days for each entry.

Cost: As stated on the official e-visa portal of Cambodia, evisa.gov.kh, T visa costs $36 (Dh132.23), while E visa costs $42 (Dh154.27).

You can reach out to them for more information:

Phone: (+855) 23224973 or (+855) 99334973

Email: infor@evisa,gov.kh or 123@evisa.gov.kh or evisacambodia@evisa.gov.kh

4. Laos – 30 day stay

You can apply for a visa on arrival at the airport where you land in Laos. The authorities only issue B3 tourist visas for foreign applicants with one-time entry and a stay period of up to 30 days, as per the China Consular Affairs' website.

You can apply for a visa on arrival at the airport where you land in Laos. The authorities only issue B3 tourist visas for foreign applicants with one-time entry and a stay period of up to 30 days, as per the China Consular Affairs’ website.

You can also apply for a 30 day visa via the official e-visa portal, laoevisa.gov.la.

Cost: An e-visa costs $35 (Dh128.55). A visa on arrival costs $20 (Dh73.46) for Chinese nationals.

If you have any further questions, you can contact the official e-visa platform of Laos:

Email: support@laoevisa.gov.la

5. Timor-leste or East Timor – 30 day stay

Chinese citizens entering Timor-leste through sea and air channels can apply for a visa on arrival, China Consular Affairs states on its website.

It also lists these additional requirements:

The purpose of entry is tourism or business visit.

You have sufficient funds for living expenses during your stay.

You have an accommodation arrangement in the country.

You hold a passport valid for more than six months, and have enough blank visa pages.

You hold a return or connecting flight ticket, or the proof that you can afford the cost of leaving the country.

Cost: $30 (Dh 110.19)

If you have further questions, you can contact the Immigration Service of Timor-Leste:

Phone : (+670) 331 0369

Email : informacao@migracao.gov.tl

6. Maldives – 30 day stay

Tourist visa is granted for all nationalities on arrival to the Maldives, according to the website of the Immigration Department of Maldives

Tourist visa is granted for all nationalities on arrival to the Maldives, according to the website of the Immigration Department of Maldives, immigration.gov.mv. However, the person should meet these requirements to get immigration clearance upon arrival:

You have a passport or a travel document with Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) with at least one month validity.

You have a complete travel itinerary including return tickets, a hotel booking at a registered hotel, proof of financial means for sufficient funds to support the stay in Maldives.

You have a proof of entry to your onward destinations, for example, a visa or a resident permit.

You have filled and submitted the traveller declaration form electronically via IMUGA’s website, imuga.immigration.gov.mv, within 96 hours to the flight time.

If you are travelling from a country other than the UAE, you may need to present a yellow fever vaccination certificate. This is for travellers coming from certain countries, the list of this can be found here: https://www.immigration.gov.mv/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/YELLOW-FEVER-COUNTRIES-2.pdf.

Cost: Free

In case you need more details, you can contact the Embassy of Maldives in UAE:

Phone: (+971) 2 674 0200

Email: admin@maldivesembassy.ae

7. Bangladesh – 30 day stay

Chinese visitors with different travel purposes such as business and investment, as well as tourism can obtain a visa on arrival in Bangladesh for a stay of up to 30 days, as per the website of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, bdembassybeijing.org. However, you are required to have all necessary documents to be presented to the immigration authority upon arrival. As per the website, the necessary documents include invitation letters, round-trip air tickets and hotel reservations.

Cost: Here is a list of visa fees for Chinese citizens:

- Single entry – ordinary RMB200 (Dh102.31), urgent RMB300 (Dh153.47)

- Double entry – ordinary RMB250 (Dh127.89) , urgent RMB350 (Dh179.05)

- Multiple entry – ordinary RMB585 (Dh299.27), urgent RMB585 (Dh299.27)

For more information on what documents you need to prepare, contact the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing:

Email: consular.bdootbeijing@yahoo.com

Phone: (+86) 10 65322521 or (+86) 10 65323706

8. Azerbaijan – 30 day stay

The Republic of Azerbajian State Migration Service states on its website, migration.gov.az, that China is on the list of states whose citizens can obtain a visa on arrival at international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Azerbajian State Migration Service states on its website, migration.gov.az, that China is on the list of states whose citizens can obtain a visa on arrival at international airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The website of China Consular Affairs explains, “Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports to visit Azerbaijan can apply for visas on arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The maximum stay period is 30 days.”

Cost: $26 (Dh95.50)

For more information, you can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi and Consulate of Azerbaijan in Dubai:

The Embassy - phone: (+971) 2 6662848, email: azembuae@emirates.net.ae

The Consulate - phone: (+971) 4 3883727, email: dubai@mission.mfa.gov.az

9. Bahrain – 14, 30 day stay

According to the website of Bahrain’s electronic visa service, evisa.gov.bh, Chinese citizens can obtain a visa on arrival when visiting the country, for a duration of up to two weeks with single entry, or up to one month with multiple entry over a period of three months.

It explains the entry conditions that need to be met:

• Applicant must not take up any paid or unpaid employment during the visit to Kingdom of Bahrain.

• If approved, the visa fee is paid to the passport officer on arrival in Kingdom of Bahrain, and a receipt will be issued.

• Passport must be valid for your length of stay, or for the length of your visa, whichever is longer.

• Proof of return air ticket.

• If requested by the passport officer, the visitor must prove he or she is able to support self and dependents during the stay.

• If requested by the passport officer, the visitor must have proof of accommodation.

Cost: BD5.000 (Dh48.71) for two weeks of stay

BD12.000 (Dh116.91) for one month of stay

For more information, you can contact the Embassy of Bahrain in the UAE:

Phone: (+971) 26657500

Email: abudhabi.mission@mofa.gov.bh

10. Brunei – 14 day stay

Chinese citizens with an ordinary passport can apply for a visa on arrival at any port of entry in Brunei, for a maximum stay of 14 days, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brunei states on its website, mfa.gov.bn.

However, you need to meet these conditions:

- You own a valid Chinese passport.

- You have a return ticket to the home country or to another destination, dated within your period of stay.

- You have sufficient money to cover your stay in the country.

Cost: BND20.00 (Dh54.32)

If you have any questions, you can contact the Embassy of Brunei in Abu Dhabi:

Phone: (+971) 2 448 6999

Email: kbdauh98@emirates.net.ae

11. Madagascar – 30, 60 day stay

Since the beginning of 2010, Chinese citizens can apply for visa on arrival when entering Madagascar, as per stated on the China Consular Affairs' website.

Since the beginning of 2010, Chinese citizens can apply for visa on arrival when entering Madagascar, as per stated on the China Consular Affairs’ website.

It further states that they need to fulfill the following requirements:

Applicants’ passports need to be valid for more than six months.

Applicants need to have a proof of accommodation.

Applicants need to have a round-trip air ticket.

Applicants must fill in the immigration card in advance.

Applicants who have travelled to countries that are yellow fever endemic country, within six days before arriving in Madagascar, must present a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate.

The visa-on-arrival is single entry only. You can apply for an extension at the Ministry of Public Security of Madagascar. The maximum period of stay is 90 days and cannot be converted into a long-term visa.

Cost: Application fee for visa on arrival (as of January 2019): 115,000 Malagasy Ariary (Dh93.28) for a stay up to 30 days; 135,000 Malagasy Ariary (Dh109.50) for a stay up to 60 days. Applicants can choose to pay in Euros, US Dollars or Ariary.

For more details, contact the Embassy of the Republic of Madagarscar:

Phone: (+86) 10 65321353

Email: ambamadbeijing@yahoo.fr

12. Mauritania – 30 day stay

Chinese citizens entering Mauritania can apply for a visa on arrival with a valid passport for a period of 30 days, China Consular Affiars states on its website.

Entry points for visa on arrival include: Nouakchott–Oumtounsy International Airport, Nouadhibou International Airport, and Atar Airport.

You can also apply for the visa in advance as well, through this online platform: http://www.anrpts.mr/visa/

Cost: $60 (Dh220.38)

For details on the documents and other requirement, you can contact the Embassy of Mauritania in China:

Phone: (+86) 10 6532 1703

Email: ambarim@ambarim-beijing.com

13. Comoros – 45 day stay

As per the China Consular Affairs’ website, Chinese citizens can apply for a visa on arrival at Prince Said Ibrahim International Airport in Comoros. To apply for this visa on arrival, you need to have these documents:

- Passport (valid for more than six months).

- Return ticket.

- Hotel reservation.

- Filled-in application form.

- Four passport-sized photographs.

- Filled-in entry and exit registration card

Your biometric data including facial features and fingerprints will be collected.

Cost: 30 euros (Dh120.17).

For more details, you can contact the Embassy of Comoros in Abu Dhabi:

Phone: (+971) 2 441 1642

14. Egypt – 30 day stay

Chinese citizens can apply for a visa on arrival and stay for up to 30 days in Egypt, but you need to prepare documents including round-trip air tickets, hotel reservation, and cash of 2,000 US dollars, as per the website of China Consular Affairs.

Chinese citizens can apply for a visa on arrival and stay for up to 30 days in Egypt, but you need to prepare documents including round-trip air tickets, hotel reservation, and cash of 2,000 US dollars, as per the website of China Consular Affairs.

Cost: $25 (Dh91.83)

For more information, you can contact the Egyptian Consulate General in Dubai:

Phone: (+971) 43971122

15. Rwanda – 30 day stay

According to the website of Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration, migration.gov.rw, “From January 1 2018, nationals of all countries receive visa on arrival at Kigali International Airport and all land borders.”

The China Consular Affairs website explains that Chinese citizens can apply for a visa on arrival at the arrival airport and stay for a period of time not exceeding 30 days.

Cost: $30 (Dh110.19)

You can contact the Embassy of Rwanda in UAE for more information:

Email: ambaabudhabi@minaffet.gov.rw

Phone: (+971) 26429080

16. Zimbabwe

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Zimbabwe states on its website, zw.china-embassy.gov.cn, that since July 1, 2018, Zimbabwe has implemented a visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens travelling to Zimbabwe for short-term tourism. This policy applies to all ports of entry in Zimbabwe.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Zimbabwe states on its website, zw.china-embassy.gov.cn, that since July 1, 2018, Zimbabwe has implemented a visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens travelling to Zimbabwe for short-term tourism. This policy applies to all ports of entry in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, you should have these documents:

A passport with a validity period of more than 6 months.

Round-trip air tickets.

Hotel reservations or valid invitation letters.

Filled-in the application form.

Cost: $60 (Dh220.38)

The website of China Consular Affairs suggests Chinese travelers, “Since the end of March 2020, Zimbabwe's visa and entry policies have been adjusted due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. You should consult relevant Zimbabwean authorities or the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe before travelling.”

For more information, contact Zimbabwe Embassy in Abu Dhabi:

Phone: (+971) 2 622 2088

Email: info@zimembassyuae.com, or zimabudhabi@gmail.com, or consular@zimembassyuae.com

17. Sao Tome and Principe

Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can apply for a visa on arrival when entering, exiting or transiting through Sao Tome and Principe, states the Chinese Consular Affairs on its website.

For more information on the cost and duration of stay, you can contact the Chinese Embassy in Sao Tome and Principe:

Phone: 00239-2221798

Email: consulate_stp@mfa.gov.cn

18. Togo – 7 day stay

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports can obtain a stay of up to seven days, at main ports of entry such as Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport.

Cost: 10,000 CFA francs (Dh61.04)

For more details, contact the Chinese embassy in Togo:

Phone: (+228) 22614088

E-mail: chinaemb_tg@mfa.gov.cn

19. Bolivia

According to the website of Chinese embassy in Bolivia, bo.china-embassy.gov.cn, Chinese citizens can obtain visa on arrival when entering Bolivia.

According to the website of Chinese embassy in Bolivia, bo.china-embassy.gov.cn, Chinese citizens can obtain visa on arrival when entering Bolivia.

To apply for the visa on arrival you need to have the following documents:

Filled-in visa application form. You can fill it online: http://www.rree.gob.bo/formvisas/.

A passport valid for more than six months.

If you visited a country that is a yellow fever endemic country, you need to hold a yellow fever vaccination certificate.

Round-trip tickets.

Invitation letter from legal residents in Bolivia, or hotel reservation.

Proof of sufficient funds, such as notarised bank statements translated into Spanish and deposit certificates.

White background photo (4X4cm).

Cost: $96 (Dh352.61)

For more information on the duration of stay, you can contact the Chinese embassy in Bolivia:

The Embassy – phone: (+591) 22793851 or (+591) 22792902, email: chinaemb_bo@mfa.gov.cn

20. Guyana – 30 day stay

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese citizens can apply for visa on arrival when entering Guyana. These are the documents you need:

Valid passport

Passport sized photos

Invitation letter including inviter's name, address, phone number or email

Applicant's address in Guyana

Proof of sufficient funds that can pay for the stay in Guyana.

Cost: $25 (Dh91.82)

You can apply for two extensions at most, each time for one month, and you need to pay $25 (Dh91.82) for each extension.

In case you have any questions, you can contact the Chinese Embassy in Guyana:

Phone: (+592) 2254297

Email: chinaguyana@yahoo.com

21. Vanuatu – 30 day stay

Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports and round-trip air tickets to visit Vanuatu can apply for a visa on arrival at the time of entry, with a stay period of up to 30 days, according to the website of the Chinese embassy in Vanuatu, vu.china-embassy.gov.cn.

For more information on the cost and other requirements, you can contact them:

Phone: (+678) 23598

Email: chinaemb_vu@mfa.gov.cn

22. Tuvalu – 30 days stay

The China Consular Affairs states on its website - cs.mfa.gov.cn, “Visitors can apply for a 30-day tourist visa for free, when they arrive in Tuvalu with a valid passport and a return ticket. Business visitors can also apply for a 30-day business visa upon arrival in Tuvalu with a valid passport and a return ticket.”

Cost: Free for tourists. 50 Australian dollars (Dh122.52) for business visitors.